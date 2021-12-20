The 10 golfers who made the biggest jump into the top 50 in final Official World Golf Ranking of 2021

The final Official World Golf Ranking of 2021 was made official on Monday.

This is a big deal because the top 50 not otherwise eligible earn a coveted spot into the 2022 Masters. This list below is going to focus on the 10 golfers who made the biggest leap up the ranking into the top 50 from where they stood at this time one year ago.

But let’s first give a quick shout out to guys in the OWGR top 100 like Marcus Helligkilde, who is up 565 spots (646 to 81) in the last year; Nicolai Hojgaard, up 431 spots (527 to 96); Seamus Power, up 358 spots (429 to 71); Santiago Tarrio Ben, up 259 spots (358 to 99); Mito Pereira, up 212 spots (307 to 95); and Chris Kirk, up 172 spots (265 to 93).

Now, on to those now in the top 50. Some of these names may surprise you.

Sam Burns

Sanderson Farms Championship 2021

Sam Burns watches his drive from the second tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo: Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press)

Sam Burns, up 142 spots (154 to 12).

Min Woo Lee

abrdn Scottish Open 2021

Min Woo Lee of Australia celebrates with the trophy after winning the abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2021 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee, up 123 spots (172 to 49).

Takumi Kanaya

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship 2021

Takumi Kanaya of Japan poses with the 2018 Asia Pacific Amateur Golf Championship trophy after he won it by 13 under 267 during the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Sentosa Golf Club on October 7, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Stanley Chou/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya, up 73 spots (123 to 50).

Jordan Spieth

Northern Trust

Jordan Spieth smiles after he eagles from the rough on the sixth green to complete his second consecutive eagle for the day in the second round at the 2021 Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey. Photo by John Minchillo/Associated Press

Jordan Spieth, up 68 spots (82 to 14).

Max Homa

Fortinet Championship

Max Homa chips on the 18th hole during the final round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 19, 2021 in Napa, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Max Homa, up 64 spots (100 to 36).

Talor Gooch

The RSM Classic 2021

Talor Gooch celebrates with his wife Ally with their daughter Collins after winning the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. (Photo: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Talor Gooch, up 49 spots (81 to 32).

Phil Mickelson

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Phil Mickelson gives the crowd a thumbs up from the 18th green during the final round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. (Photo: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Phil Mickelson, up 31 spots (66 to 35).

Lucas Herbert

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2021

Lucas Herbert of Australia waits to tee off on the fourth hole during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 31, 2021 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Lucas Herbert up 29 spots (70 to 41).

Will Zalatoris

Sanderson Farms Championship 2021

Will Zalatoris pumps his fist after making a birdie at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo: Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press)

Will Zalatoris, up 26 spots (59 to 33).

Scottie Scheffler

The RSM Classic 2021

Scottie Scheffler reacts on the 5th hole during the third round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 20, 2021 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler, up 20 spots (31 to 11).

