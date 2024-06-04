This $27 Pack of Golf Balls Belongs In Every Beginner's Bag

Courtesy of Retailer



WHEN IT COMES to buying golf balls, most players aren’t looking for the best golf ball, but rather any old ball they can find. They simply stuff their hand into their golf bag, blindly rummaging until they find “the one.” Maybe they give a quick peek, squinting to locate the cleanest looking ball in the bag. Once they dig in, though, all bets are off.



Approaching your golf balls this way is a dangerous game to play—the result always varies between a crisp pearly white ball they bought at their favorite club, or a scuffed-up rock they picked out of the pond two holes earlier. The good news is, you don’t have to be this golfer.

Best Golf Balls

What to Consider

While it’s tempting to scour every hole for balls left behind by the wayward swings of others, the best way to really get the most out of your golf experience is to commit to buying golf balls that match your game. Believe it or not, a proper golf ball that fits your play style can actually make a huge difference, especially when it comes to factors like shot consistency, distance, and spin control. Here are some details you can look at if you're on the fence about which golf ball to buy.

Read more: Best Golf Gifts

Price

The price for golf balls is greatly varied and most of the main brands will have a few options at each price point. The goal, though, is to find a ball you know you can consistently keep on hand. You can go for the most expensive balls, for sure, but for the more average player, there’s no need to spend $60 on a dozen golf balls, especially if you’re just going to end up losing half of them over the span of a couple rounds.

Skill Level

Like most golf equipment, only the most experienced and skilled players will be able to truly harness the technology that comes with more expensive golf balls. You wouldn’t buy a set of pricey PGA Tour-worthy irons if you don’t have the skill to hit them. Similarly, the most expensive golf balls may not be the best option for the weekend warrior. Be honest with yourself and try to determine what matters most to you. If you swing hard and produce a lot of spin, you might want to play a softer golf ball that maximizes accuracy in your iron and wedge play. For softer swingers that don’t hit the ball as far, a more firm ball will give you better distance and less spin off the tee, resulting in more accurate shots throughout the course.

Read more: Best Golf Clubs for Beginners

Feel of the Ball

We mentioned how soft and hard golf balls match up with certain skill levels and player profiles, but a huge factor will be simply enjoying the way the ball feels when you hit it. If you find a ball you enjoy hitting, stick with it. For some, a soft golf ball will provide a bit of an extra confidence-building feel, while other golfers may prefer the pop they feel when a harder golf ball launches off the face of their club. We recommend trying a few different brands and ball types, that way you can get a feel for everything that's out there.

How We Selected

For the past two years, Men's Health editors and writers have been testing golf gear to find the best equipment in the game. To narrow down our favorite golf balls, we evaluated golf balls based on durability, performance, and feel. We also considered price, as some golf balls provide a better overall value than others.



Titleist Pro V1

The self-described “Number 1 Ball in Golf” is arguably the best golf ball for everyone, though at almost $60 a dozen these are not for the faint of heart. Tons of pros play these balls because of their exceptional feel and high spin around the green, so if those are attributes you’re looking for, we couldn’t recommend a better ball.

Pro V1s are not optimized for distance, though, so more average players may want to choose a ball that is designed for length off the tee and with long irons. Plus, the soft covers on these are easy to cut up, so they’re not going to last long unless you’re hitting it pure every time.

Read more: Best Golf Gadgets

Shop Now Titleist Pro V1 amazon.com $54.99 Amazon

Noodle Long & Soft Double Dozen Golf Balls

If you are just getting into golf, then get familiar with Noodles. The classic rookie favorite ball from Titleist packs almost around $1 per ball, making it less of a burden when you shank one (two, and three) balls into the woods and water. But don't get it twisted. Noodles are well respected in the golf community. Even the experienced golfer is down to buy a pack for backup or for emergency, depending on the situation.

The downside to buying Noodle? Some golfers say you can get a few duds in a pack from time to time. Overall though, this is pretty good quality for a beginner to learn the game and see how the ball responds to each swing.

Read more: Ways to Improve Your Golf Swing

Shop Now Noodle Long & Soft Double Dozen Golf Balls pgatoursuperstore.com $27.99

Callaway Golf Chrome Soft X, Triple Track

Experts across the game agree that the Chrome Soft X is one of, if not the best, feeling golf ball on the market right now. Callaway’s Hyper Elastic SoftFast Core offers Tour-level ball speed, spin rate, and control from the tee to the green. For the more experienced player with high swing speeds (think intermediate to advanced skill level) this ball will work wonders.

Read more: 4-Week Golf Workout

Shop Now Callaway Golf Chrome Soft X, Triple Track amazon.com $44.99 Amazon

TP5 Golf Balls

The most innovative golf ball on our list, the TP5 from TaylorMade is made with not two, not three, but an unprecedented five layers. This construction results in high speeds off the tee and high spin around the greens. The TP5 also utilizes TaylorMade’s Tour Flight Dimple Pattern, which makes for a steep angle of descent, resulting in better control and stopping power.

Many players liken the TP5 to the Pro V1, and so really the main reasons people jump from Pro V1 to TP5 comes down to feel and the cheaper price.

Shop Now TP5 Golf Balls pgatoursuperstore.com $39.97

e6 2023 Golf Balls

Bridgestone balls are now the top choice of Tiger Woods, do you even need to know more? You probably do, so here’s what you need to know about the brand’s affordable e6 line. They’re a soft-feeling, long-distance ball that is ideal for the average player looking to get a little extra distance. Players will get soft contact off the club face, resulting in a smooth stroke off the club with high forgiveness level on bad shots.

Read more: Tiger Woods Loves These Recovery Slides

Shop Now e6 2023 Golf Balls pgatoursuperstore.com $22.98

Z-Star 8 Golf Balls

Yellow golf balls aren’t just cheapos anymore. The Z Star 8 from Srixon is a Tour-worthy golf ball that add maximum distance while still giving skilled players the workability they need from tee to green. The soft cover digs into the grooves of your irons to add valuable spin, while the cushy core provides ample ball speed.

And if you don’t like yellow golf balls, don’t fret, they come in white, too.

Read more: Best Golf Sunglasses

Shop Now Z-Star 8 Golf Balls pgatoursuperstore.com $49.99

Callaway Golf Supersoft Golf Balls

The SuperSoft from Callaway is a great ball for the average amateur player. While Titleist’s Pro V1s are made with pros in mind, the SuperSoft is a great golf ball that provides value for everyone else. They offer a soft feel, long distance and a straight ball flight, all of which are vital for the amateur. If you need help with consistency, these are the balls for you.



Read more: Best Compression Socks

Shop Now Callaway Golf Supersoft Golf Balls amazon.com $21.98 Amazon

Kirland Signature Golf Balls

It wouldn’t be a Costco product if it didn’t come in bulk. The only ball on the list that comes exclusively in a 24-pack, the Kirkland Signature Golf Ball took the amateur golf world by storm when they were first released, winning praise for their superior affordability and penetrating ball flight.

They’re long off the tee, made to last, and won’t break the bank. What more could you ask for?

Shop Now Kirland Signature Golf Balls Costco $35.00 Costco

OnCore Elixr

Made with high ball speed in mind, the Elixr from OnCore is a great option for those looking to add extra length to their golf shots. They are best for players with 90-100 mph swings, which is about average for the amateur male golfer. For reference, most PGA pros average 110 or more mph on their swings. These are high-quality balls that come in at a very attainable price point.



Shop Now OnCore Elixr amazon.com $30.00 Amazon

Velocity 2024 Golf Balls

Another ball from Titleist that you should consider is the Velocity. Coming in at the opposite end of the price spectrum from ProV1s, the Velocity is just $30 per dozen. While this isn’t exactly cheap, they’re downright affordable when compared to ProV1s. The Velocity adds immense distance for the mid-to-high handicapper, utilizing a high launch angle combined with low spin to maximize yardage across the course.

You’ll also find that these are a much more durable option than Pro V1s, which is key for more average players who may not be striking the ball pure as often as much more experienced players.

Shop Now Velocity 2024 Golf Balls pgatoursuperstore.com $29.99

Distance+ Golf Balls

For the average player or weekend warrior, sometimes just getting the best ball at an affordable price is what matters. While most golf balls have skyrocketed in price over the past decade, you can still get balls from the best brands on a budget. The TaylorMade Distance+ is the most affordable on our list, but it still provides exceptional advantages for a golfer looking to add distance without sacrificing too much quality.

Shop Now Distance+ Golf Balls pgatoursuperstore.com $19.99

Should I Invest in Expensive Golf Balls?

Golf balls can cost a lot, but they don’t have to. More affordable golf balls may not come with the same attributes as the priciest of the bunch, but it’ll be easier to stomach when you send one into the pond or way out of bounds. Basically, if you think you’re going to lose a bunch of balls due to inconsistent play or are spending a few rounds playing more difficult courses, don’t spend $60 on a dozen golf balls when you could get three dozen for that much.

Do Golf Balls Actually Make a Difference?

The short answer is yes. Different balls are suitable for different players and finding the right ball for your game will make a huge difference. For more average players, look for a ball that adds distance and promotes a straight ball flight. Better players may look for a ball that adds spin and control, making it easier to hit different types of shots. Playing the wrong type of ball likely won’t make or break your ability to score well, but finding one that’s suited to how you play will make you much more comfortable and confident.

