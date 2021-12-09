Here are the 10 goalies with the most wins in NHL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Martin Brodeur’s grip on the NHL record books is in a comfortable spot six years following his retirement.

The New Jersey Devils legend played 22 seasons before hanging up his skates in 2015. Looking through the NHL leaderboards, it could be a while before any goalie begins nearing his career accomplishments.

Marc-Andre Fleury, for instance, is on the verge of joining the elusive 500-win club. The Chicago Blackhawks goalie can reach the mark in Thursday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. It would be another line on the long resume for Fleury, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner who also has three Stanley Cup titles.

Fleury would be just the third NHL goalie to eclipse 500 victories. Next up is Patrick Roy with an astounding 551 wins, but even he isn’t in the ballpark of Brodeur’s 691.

With Fleury on the edge of a milestone, let’s take a look at how he and other all-time goalies stack up against Brodeur:

Which goalie has the most wins in NHL history?

Fleury is far and away the NHL wins leader among active goalies. Carey Price (360) and Jonathan Quick (341) are next on that list.

In a historic context, Fleury surpassed a pair of accomplished goalies on the all-time wins list during his Vezina-winning 2020-21 season with the Vegas Golden Knights. Following win No. 500, Roy’s 551 will be the next major benchmark for Fleury.

Here are the top 10 winningest NHL goalies entering Thursday’s action:

Martin Brodeur, 691 Patrick Roy, 551 Marc-Andre Fleury, 499 Roberto Luongo, 489 Ed Belfour, 484 Henrik Lundqvist, 459 Curtis Joseph, 454 Terry Sawchuk, 445 Jacques Plante, 437 Tony Esposito, 423

Which goalie has played the most games in NHL history?

Fleury could have doubled up on career feats during Tuesday’s tilt against the New York Rangers if the Blackhawks did not get blown out. That game was the 900th of Fleury’s career, but the ‘Hawks fell 6-2 at home.

Just like the wins list, though, the gap between Brodeur and the No. 2 netminder on the games played list is wide. Brodeur played 222 more games in net than anyone else in NHL history. The earliest the 37-year-old Fleury could tie Brodeur’s mark would be the 63rd game of the 2025-26 season.

Here’s the top 10 for NHL goalie games played:

Martin Brodeur, 1,266 Roberto Luongo, 1,044 Patrick Roy, 1,029 Terry Sawchuk, 971 Ed Belfour, 963 Curtis Joseph, 943 Glenn Hall, 906 Marc-Andre Fleury, 900 Henrik Lundqvist, 887 Tony Esposito, 886

Which goalie has played the most minutes in NHL history?

If the games played list didn’t properly put into perspective how long these players crouched in net, here are the 10 NHL goalies who played the most minutes: