10 Glenvar High School student-athletes sign NLI

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — It was a big day over at Glenvar High School as ten student athletes put pen to paper Thursday afternoon and signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers on the next level. Baseball stars Ashton Meadows, Reed Hutchinson and Dawson Anderson will be taking their talents to New River Community College.

Logan Garner will play tennis at Bridgewater College while Jameson Vaughn will cheer at Virginia Tech. Wrestling star Ethan Flowers will hit the mat over at VMI while softball player Claire Spence will be heading to Concord. Football players Nate Johnson and Ben Holliday will hitting the field over at Roanoke College and soccer star Bryce King will be continuing his athletic career over at Patrick and Henry Community College.

