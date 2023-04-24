10 Georgia Bulldogs go in Matt Miller’s latest NFL mock draft

It’s officially 2023 NFL draft week. The event will kickoff in Kansas City on April 27 and will be televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

Georgia football set a modern draft record last spring with 15 selections, including five players taken in the first round and the No. 1 overall pick in Travon Walker.

This year’s draft class is smaller for the Bulldogs, but we can expect to hear several familiar names called early this Thursday.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller recently released his seven-round mock draft, which includes 10 Georgia Bulldogs, including two in the top-10 picks.

Here is where each Bulldog landed

DL Jalen Carter - No. 5 overall to the Seattle Seahawks

“This is the best possible scenario for the Seahawks, with a player many scouts say is the best in this class falling to No. 5 overall,” Matt Miller wrote. “The Seahawks have done work on quarterbacks and have been connected to Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, but Carter being available changes everything. His first-step quickness and interior pass-rush ability would be a big boost for the Seahawks.”

Edge Nolan Smith - No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons

“Smith can be a game-changer in Ryan Nielsen’s defense given his ability to win in space. His speed, awareness and three-down traits make him a utility knife off the edge. Multiple sources around the league said that Texas running back Bijan Robinson might be too good to pass up here, but the premium position is pass-rusher, which is why Smith gets his name on the draft card. Despite playing in only eight games because of a torn pectoral muscle in 2022, Smith collected three sacks, seven tackles for loss and 17 pressures.”

OT Broderick Jones - No. 19 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I didn’t project any trades in the first round of this mock draft, so good players are falling down the board. The Buccaneers benefit after releasing long-time starter Donovan Smith. Jones — who could probably go as high as No. 9 overall — is raw and inexperienced after starting for just one season at Georgia, but his tape is the meanest of any blocker in the draft. “Jones is what you’d get if you could design a run blocker,” said one college scouting director. “He’s just so long, so agile, and his power in space is awesome.”

CB Kelee Ringo - 2nd round, No. 32 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers

“Ringo had legitimate first-round buzz before the 2022 season began but struggled in man coverage. He is 6-2, 207 pounds and ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash, so the all-around potential is promising. And Pittsburgh has a track record of strong player development.”

TE Darnell Washington - 2nd round, No. 56 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars

“A backup to superstar Brock Bowers at Georgia, Washington had just 45 catches in three seasons, but it is his potential that has NFL teams excited. At 6-7 and 264 pounds, Washington has unreal size and physical traits, including 4.64 speed. He also is the best run-blocking tight end in the entire class. He has the tools to develop into a legitimate three-down player and a red zone nightmare. With Evan Engram primarily a slot player, Washington can help as an in-line player.”

S Christopher Smith - 4th round, 131 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals

NFL.com draft profile – “Undersized free safety with the athletic ability and toughness to eventually compete for a starting spot. Smith has man-cover talent and range to play over the top, but he was often more effective attacking downhill on routes underneath and stopping plays. He’s willing in run support but tackling big backs could be an issue. Despite his limited size, his reliability in coverage is a big advantage against today’s offensive attacks.”

QB Stetson Bennett - 5th round, 170 overall to the Green Bay Packers

NFL.com draft profile: “Bennett will turn 26 years old during his rookie season and he’s small in stature relative to today’s game. Those two things will work against him, but his history of elevating his play in spotlight games against the best competition should be a factor for some teams. He doesn’t have a plus arm and his accuracy and placement can vary from drive to drive, but he throws with anticipation and has shown an ability to get through progressions as a pro-style passer. He’s rarely sacked and has the mobility to do damage outside of the pocket. Bennett has backup potential for a timing-based passing attack that includes concepts often seen in the Shanahan offense.”

OT Warren McClendon - 6th round, 198 overall to the Seattle Seahawks

NFL.com draft profile: “A three-year starter and two-time national champion, McClendon has been a hardworking team leader at Georgia. His intangibles, however, are countered by a lack of ideal size, length and athleticism as either a tackle or a guard. McClendon needs to get stronger and will always have issues finding success too far away from home base, but he works to the whistle and has enough pass protection savvy for multi-positional consideration as a backup.”

RB Kenny McIntosh - 7th round, 223 overall to the Los Angeles Rams

NFL.com draft profile: “McIntosh is best suited for a complementary role that allows him to explore the flanks of the offense instead of trying to pound and create between the tackles. He lacks the vision to recognize and exploit opportunities quickly and the elusiveness to dart in and out of developing run lanes. He’s more than capable of finding big runs over the tackles and becomes a more physical finisher as the run progresses. McIntosh has excellent hands and the potential to mismatch coverages when isolated out of the backfield. He could become a RB2 with full-time third-down reps.”

Edge Robert Beal Jr. - 7th round, 248 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles

NFL.com draft profile: “Beal has been missed out on snaps to more talented players and doesn’t have a history of production that will excite teams, but his size, length and athletic ability are all moldable elements that could attract a team on Day 3. He lacks awareness as a run defender and possesses just average range as a tackler, but he can hold his ground against power. As a rusher, the tape can be a little uneven, but he flashes moves and counters that appear to be instinctive and potential fuel for development. Beal is a developmental edge defender who needs to prove himself on special teams while he continues learning the position.”

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire