10 games for Oregon Duck fans to watch in Week 2 of college football slate

The first week of college football delivered a glorious slate of games that were incredibly entertaining. While fans of the Oregon Ducks were able to watch a complete demolition of the Portland State Vikings on Saturday afternoon, if they listened to us and tuned into some of the other big-time matchups on the slate, they were treated to some spectacular action.

Fans got a solid showing from the Utah Utes on Thursday night, the absolute thriller between Colorado and TCU, a dominant performance from Washington over Boise State, the complete collapse from Texas Tech against Wyoming, and the masterclass from Florida State against LSU.

The weekend of games ahead of us is also going to be highly entertaining, with some marquee matchups on the board over the coming days. Here is what we are encouraging Oregon fans to pay attention to outside of the Ducks’ game against Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon:

No. 12 Utah at Baylor

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, September 9 | 9 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: ESPN

Why to Watch: I’m looking forward to seeing what Utah can do in another week likely without Cam Rising. The offense looked decent last week against Florida, and the defense looked great. However, Florida may be a pretty bad team this year. Of course, Baylor was upset in Week 1, so they could be a bad team as well.

No. 22 Colorado vs. Nebraska

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, September 9 | 9 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: FOX

Why to Watch: Is Colorado going to be involved in the game of the week once again? Week 1 was so thrilling with the Buffs against TCU, and this second week has the potential to be great with a rivalry on the line. I am looking forward to seeing what Deion Sanders and his team can do once again with the spotlight on them.

No. 8 Washington vs. Tulsa

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, September 9 | 2 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: Pac-12 Network

Why to Watch: Washington looked so good in Week 1 against Boise State that I want to see them again just to get another look at it. While the defense was good as the game went on against the Broncos, it could have been better to start. I think that Michael Penix could be in for a really special year in Seattle, and I’m interested in watching as much of him as I can leading up to Week 7 when they play Oregon.

No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 11 Texas

Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

When: Saturday, September 9 |

Where to Watch: ESPN

Why to Watch: This game doesn’t have any direct connections to Oregon, but I’m not going to write a list of matchups for Duck fans to watch and not include the game of the week. Alabama and Texas played in a fantastic game last year, and they will likely have another close one this time around as well.

UCF vs. Boise State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, September 9 |

Where to Watch: FS1

Why to Watch: This is another one without direct implications on Oregon, but I’m curious to see what Boise State looks like against a team that isn’t Washington. If they look great against UCF, then we can really think that the Husky Hype Train is real. However, if the Broncos struggle against the Golden Knights, then I’m not sure Washington’s victory in Week 1 will be viewed as highly as it currently is.

No. 19 Wisconsin vs. Washington State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, September 9 |

Where to Watch: ABC

Why to Watch: I was really impressed with what we saw from Washington State, and particularly Cameron Ward, in Week 1, and I want to see if they can back it up with another strong performance, this time against a ranked team. I think that Wisconsin is pretty good, so if the Cougars can keep it close and potentially get the upset victory, then I will definitely start believing that they could be a giant killer in the Pac-12.

Arizona vs. Mississippi State

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, September 9 |

Where to Watch: SEC Network

Why to Watch: Like Washington State, I think Arizona looked pretty good in Week 1, but it was against questionable competition. Mississippi State is far from the class of the SEC, but if Arizona can go beat the Bulldogs, then they will definitely establish themselves in the middle tier of the conference.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, September 9 |

Where to Watch: CBS

Why to Watch: Dante Moore showed us enough in Week 1 to be interesting and to grab the attention of college football fans across the nation. This should be an easy win for UCLA, but I am more curious to see how the true freshman looks throughout the contest.

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, September 9 |

Where to Watch: Pac-12 Network

Why to Watch: Is Oregon State as good as it looked in Week 1? It’s very possible. We won’t quite find out this week against UC Davis, but it will give us another opportunity to watch DJ Uiagalelei and the progress that he has made under Jonathan Smith.

No. 6 USC vs. Stanford

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, September 9 |

Where to Watch: FOX

Why to Watch: Never pass on an opportunity to watch Caleb Williams while he is still in college and playing under Lincoln Riley. I am also really curious to watch Stanford more closely in this matchup. They looked solid in a win against Hawaii last week, and I think they could put up some points against the Trojans’ defense.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire