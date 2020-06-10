With June 22nd as the likely date for the NBA's transaction window, the 22 teams making the trip Disney World, along with the eight teams eliminated, will be able to sign eligible free agents for the stretch run of the season.

The Wizards have one open roster spot along with two two-way players, so if they decide to use that open spot on a late-season addition, there are a number of intriguing veterans available.

Reminder: Players must have played in the NBA or NBA G-League this season to be eligible.

CLICK HERE FOR THE GALLERY

10 free agents Wizards could target before returning to play originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington