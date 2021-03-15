10 free agents who played under Raiders new DC Gus Bradley

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Levi Damien
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There’s a new face at defensive coordinator for the Raiders. It’s former Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The long-time NFL coach has had four stops in his career as a well-respected defensive mind. Along the way, he’s coached a lot of players. Many of whom are hitting free agency today.

Here are the top ten in non-ranked order.

ED Melvin Ingram (32)

Made all three of his Pro Bowls in the past four years since Bradley took over as DC with the Chargers. He had 24.5 sacks, 53 QB hits, and 36 tackles for loss over that three-year span, but was limited to seven games with no sacks last season due to injury. He’ll turn 32 in April.

ED Yannick Ngakoue (26)

Ngakoue was a third-round pick in 2016 by the Jaguars while Bradley was the head coach. Ngakoue started 15 games and had eight sacks as a rookie. He’s never had fewer than eight sacks in his five-year career and hits free agency at age 25.

LB Denzel Perryman (28)

Injuries were an issue in Perryman’s first two seasons under Bradley. He missed the first half of 2017 and the latter half of the 2018 season. He was a full-time starter for three seasons but demoted to a part-timer last season.

LB KJ Wright (32)

Wright was a fourth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2012 with Bradley as DC in Seattle. Wright would instantly become a major part of the vaunted Legion of Boom defense, starting 27 games in his first two seasons un Bradley.

CB Desmond King II (26)

A fifth-round pick in the first draft since Bradley became the Chargers’ DC, King quickly became the primary slot corner, stepping in for the oft-injured Jason Verrett. Verrett is a free agent right now too, but he played just one game under Bradley and was let go after that season while King held down the job for four seasons. King was traded to the Titans midway through last season.

CB Michael Davis (26)

That same 2017 season, Davis made the team as an undrafted free agent. He stuck around under Bradley for four years, becoming a full-time starter in 2019 and putting up five interceptions and 23 pass breakups over the past two seasons.

CB Casey Hayward (32)

Hayward was coming off his first Pro Bowl season when Bradley took over as DC with the Chargers. The sixth-year vet would make another Pro Bowl that season, picking off four passes and knocking down 22 others. Over four seasons under Bradley, Hayward would start nearly every game, putting up seven interceptions and 46 pass breakups

CB Richard Sherman (33)

One of the league’s elite cornerbacks for the past ten years. He entered the league as a fifth-round pick in 2011 while Bradley was the DC in Seattle. He became a starter by midseason and the next season was named All-Pro as a lynchpin of the Legion of Boom. Sherman was a lethal lockdown corner from the jump, putting up 12 interceptions and 41 pass breakups in his first two seasons under Bradley. Sherman now boasts of 36 career interceptions while being named to five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams in his distinguished career.

S Earl Thomas (32)

Ok, Legion of Boomer. Thomas is the third member of the elite squad on this list. The former 14th overall pick in the 2019 draft spent three seasons as the ball-hawking free safety in Bradley’s cover-3 scheme. There he picked off ten passes in three seasons, made his first two Pro Bowls, and was named to his first of three All-Pro teams.

T Kelvin Beachum (32)

The lone offensive player on this list. He was the full-time starting left tackle under Bradley in 2016 with the Jaguars. It was the former Steelers’ only season in Jacksonville and Bradley’s last as head coach there. Beachum would go on to become the full-time starter in New York for the Jets and Bradley headed for the DC job in LA.

Recommended Stories

  • Should the Raiders think about Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai in Round 1?

    Should the Raiders think about Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai in Round 1?

  • Rams, OL coach Kevin Carberry meet with C Quinn Meinerz again

    The Rams are showing plenty of interest in Quinn Meinerz, a Division III center prospect.

  • Grading CB Emmanuel Moseley’s re-signing with 49ers: B+

    The 49ers may have churn all over their defensive backfield, which is why Emmanuel Moseley's re-signing is a smart move.

  • Bears gain $23 million in cap space with reworked deals for Khalil Mack, others

    The Bears are whittling away as they seek to get underneath the salary cap and accommodate the $18 million franchise tag for receiver Allen Robinson. The NFLPA lists the Bears as $22.4 million over the 2021 salary cap. That doesn’t include the expected release of right tackle Bobby Massie. It also doesn’t include the $23 [more]

  • Raiders to meet with former Pro Bowl OG Kyle Long on Monday

    Raiders to meet with former Pro Bowl OG Kyle Long on Monday

  • Report: Rams trying to re-sign Leonard Floyd before free agency

    The Rams are trying to get Leonard Floyd under contract before free agency begins.

  • NFL’s legal tampering period set to begin

    A big step in the offseason begins Monday.

  • Raiders select PSU LB Micah Parsons in latest Draft Network mock

    Raiders select PSU LB Micah Parsons in latest Draft Network mock

  • Report: Bengals’ William Jackson expected to get major free-agent payday

    Cincinnati Bengals CB William Jackson is expected to have a huge market in free agency.

  • Colts’ 7-round mock draft: Pre free agency

    A pre free agency mock draft.

  • Grading RG Kevin Zeitler’s signing with the Ravens: A

    The Baltimore Ravens signed former Giants and Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler, and it's a perfect addition to Baltimore's offense.

  • More than 10 percent of NFL’s 2020 games out-rated the recent Oprah interview

    Based on the social-media commentary, it seemed that everyone was watching the CBS broadcast eight days ago of the Oprah Winfrey interview of Meghan Markle and the Harry formerly known as Prince. Everyone wasn’t. Via Peter King of Football Morning in America, the interview attracted an average audience of 17.8 million. As noted by King, [more]

  • Aljamain Sterling: ‘I don’t feel like a true champion’

    After arguably the most bizarre title change in UFC history, newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling gave his response to the MMA community on his podcast “The Weekly Scraps” following his DQ victory over Petr Yan at UFC 259. While Yan clearly delivered an illegal knee to Sterling, who by definition was a grounded fighter, many MMA fans, commentators, and fighters criticized Sterling for embellishing his reaction to the knee. Sterling addressed whether or not he felt like a true champion and also criticized Yan for his knowledge (or lack thereof) of the rules along with making the decision to knee him in that position altogether. “Just so you guys know, I don’t feel like I am the champ because obviously I didn’t win this the way I wanted to win it. But rules are in place for a reason, and it’s mind boggling to me to know that a guy like Yan, of his caliber, can get to the highest of the highs, become a world champion, and still make mistakes like that,” Sterling said. “Not knowing when an opponent is down, having to ask your coach if an opponent is down? Like, what? I was told that he’s done this before in the past. I have to find the fight so I can actually pull it up and verify for myself if this is true or not. But it is kind of crazy that he would go back and do something like that again if true.” https://www.mmaweekly.com/espn-releases-footage-of-petr-yans-corner-after-controversial-illegal-knee Petr Yan's Russian fans 'are a little overboard' Sterling also lectured Yan’s Russian fan base on their lack of medical knowledge regarding their criticism of the severity of “Funkmaster’s” head injury. He also mentioned he received death threats from them as well, but did not seem all too concerned. “I respect that you guys like to support your own. Maybe that is something that I do admire about the Russian fan base. You guys will support your own no matter what. You guys are a little overboard in terms of crazy; in terms of like the death threats and stuff. That’s a little crazy, but I do respect that you guys support your athletes,” Sterling said. “With that being said, you guys aren’t freaking doctors. You don’t know anything about concussions. Just because I got a CT scan and they said I was cleared does not mean I wasn’t concussed.” What went through Aljamain Sterling's mind following the illegal knee? Sterling also referenced the first two times he was knocked out, likening the knee from Yan to the prior instances. The Funkmaster said he was delirious and could not exactly recall what referee Mark Smith said to him while he was on the ground after eating the knee from Yan. However, Sterling said he remembered asking how much time he had because he wanted to continue. As previously mentioned, many people within the MMA community criticized Sterling for potentially embellishing how bad his head injury was from that illegal knee rather than criticizing Yan for throwing the illegal knee to begin with. Sterling stayed on the ground for an extended period of time after the fact and provided context regarding his frame of mind in that moment. “‘The fight’s going to be a no-contest. Dana’s going to say he was losing that fight in the fourth round, so why should we use him again? We already know the direction the fight was heading, and so we’re going to move on from this,’” Sterling said. “These are all the thoughts going through my head, ‘I’m never going to get the opportunity again, I’m going to have to win three or four more fights to get back to this position to ever challenge for a world title again. So those thoughts were going through my head, not, ‘I’m going to become world champion.’” Aljamain Sterling punches Petr Yan at UFC 259 | Photo courtesy of UFC & Getty Aljamain Sterling now angling for a fight with Henry Cejudo After the fight ended, a picture surfaced on social media of Sterling celebrating with friends and family with the belt on his shoulder. Yan posted a tweet with this photo, mocking Sterling in the process. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368737036262273024?s=20 The pair have gone back and forth since trading shots on social media. While one can assume from a purist’s standpoint that it is in the promotion’s best interest to book a rematch between Sterling and Yan, Sterling also posted a video facing off with former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, saying he’d be open to skipping a rematch with Yan in favor of that bout. https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368722368990875650?s=20 Either way, this new bantamweight saga is far from over, regardless of whoever is next in line for a shot at Sterling’s new title. TRENDING > Dana White defends Monster Energy after Dominick Cruz calls out one of the company’s executives Dana White addresses Petr Yan's illegal knee to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Chiefs release starting linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz after Super Bowl implosion

    The Chiefs released both their starting tackles Thursday.

  • UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards stoked for return to Octagon

    Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.

  • 2021 NFL salary cap reportedly set at $182.5M in first decrease since 2011

    The NFL salary cap will decrease for the first time since 2011, the season after the uncapped year.

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.

  • March Madness: 4 teams coaches are expecting to flop in NCAA tournament

    Yahoo Sports spoke with a dozen coaches this weekend about teams they felt were set up to fail in this NCAA tournament.

  • Di Maria leaves PSG game after reports of home break-in

    Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria was substituted during his team's French league game amid unconfirmed reports his home had been burglarized with his family inside.

  • How Bulls' Coby White, Wendell Carter Jr. responded positively to demotion

    Billy Donovan couldn't have scripted a better outcome than what happened Sunday night at the United Center.