10 free agents who played under Raiders new DC Gus Bradley

There’s a new face at defensive coordinator for the Raiders. It’s former Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The long-time NFL coach has had four stops in his career as a well-respected defensive mind. Along the way, he’s coached a lot of players. Many of whom are hitting free agency today.

Here are the top ten in non-ranked order.

ED Melvin Ingram (32)

Made all three of his Pro Bowls in the past four years since Bradley took over as DC with the Chargers. He had 24.5 sacks, 53 QB hits, and 36 tackles for loss over that three-year span, but was limited to seven games with no sacks last season due to injury. He’ll turn 32 in April.

ED Yannick Ngakoue (26)

Ngakoue was a third-round pick in 2016 by the Jaguars while Bradley was the head coach. Ngakoue started 15 games and had eight sacks as a rookie. He’s never had fewer than eight sacks in his five-year career and hits free agency at age 25.

LB Denzel Perryman (28)

Injuries were an issue in Perryman’s first two seasons under Bradley. He missed the first half of 2017 and the latter half of the 2018 season. He was a full-time starter for three seasons but demoted to a part-timer last season.

LB KJ Wright (32)

Wright was a fourth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2012 with Bradley as DC in Seattle. Wright would instantly become a major part of the vaunted Legion of Boom defense, starting 27 games in his first two seasons un Bradley.

CB Desmond King II (26)

A fifth-round pick in the first draft since Bradley became the Chargers’ DC, King quickly became the primary slot corner, stepping in for the oft-injured Jason Verrett. Verrett is a free agent right now too, but he played just one game under Bradley and was let go after that season while King held down the job for four seasons. King was traded to the Titans midway through last season.

CB Michael Davis (26)

That same 2017 season, Davis made the team as an undrafted free agent. He stuck around under Bradley for four years, becoming a full-time starter in 2019 and putting up five interceptions and 23 pass breakups over the past two seasons.

Story continues

CB Casey Hayward (32)

Hayward was coming off his first Pro Bowl season when Bradley took over as DC with the Chargers. The sixth-year vet would make another Pro Bowl that season, picking off four passes and knocking down 22 others. Over four seasons under Bradley, Hayward would start nearly every game, putting up seven interceptions and 46 pass breakups

CB Richard Sherman (33)

One of the league’s elite cornerbacks for the past ten years. He entered the league as a fifth-round pick in 2011 while Bradley was the DC in Seattle. He became a starter by midseason and the next season was named All-Pro as a lynchpin of the Legion of Boom. Sherman was a lethal lockdown corner from the jump, putting up 12 interceptions and 41 pass breakups in his first two seasons under Bradley. Sherman now boasts of 36 career interceptions while being named to five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams in his distinguished career.

S Earl Thomas (32)

Ok, Legion of Boomer. Thomas is the third member of the elite squad on this list. The former 14th overall pick in the 2019 draft spent three seasons as the ball-hawking free safety in Bradley’s cover-3 scheme. There he picked off ten passes in three seasons, made his first two Pro Bowls, and was named to his first of three All-Pro teams.

T Kelvin Beachum (32)

The lone offensive player on this list. He was the full-time starting left tackle under Bradley in 2016 with the Jaguars. It was the former Steelers’ only season in Jacksonville and Bradley’s last as head coach there. Beachum would go on to become the full-time starter in New York for the Jets and Bradley headed for the DC job in LA.