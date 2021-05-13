10 free agents who will face their former team in 2021

Waiting for their chance

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Free agency saw a number of players switch teams but only some get the opportunity to face their former employers. Who are some of those waiting for a chance to show their ex-teammates what they can still do?

Jason McCourty against Patriots

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Jason McCourty took his talents from New England, where he played with twin brother Devin, to the Miami Dolphins. The DB will get two shots at the Patriots, facing them in the open and closing weeks of the upcoming season.

Hunter Henry against Chargers

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Hunter Henry left the West Coast for New England. The formers Chargers' TE will see his ex-mates on Halloween in Los Angeles.

Sheldon Rankins against Saints

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Sheldon Rankins left perennial contender New Orleans for the perennial also-ran New York Jets. The defensive lineman will face the Saints on Dec. 12 at MetLife Stadium.

Sammy Watkins against Chiefs

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Sammy Watkins will face the team he won a Super Bowl with when the Baltimore Ravens meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 19, the second week of the season. The game will be played at the home of the AFC North powerhouse.

Alejandro Villanueva against Steelers

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva goes from one AFC North team to another, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Baltimore Ravens. The teams will meet twice, of course, on Dec. 5 and Jan. 9.

Riley Reiff faces Vikings

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive lineman Riley Reiff goes from one cold-weather city to another, leaving Minnesota for Cincinnati. He won't have to wait long as the Bengals open their season on Sept. 12 against the Vikings.

J.J. Watt against Texans

J.J. Watt Texans

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Star defensive lineman J.J. Watt took off for the desert after agreeing to a release with the Texans. Houston comes to Arizona on Oct. 24, which means DeAndre Hopkins will face the team that traded him.

Shaquill Griffin against Seahawks

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquill Griffin left the great Northwest for the Southeast and Jacksonville Jaguars. The teams will meet on Halloween in Seattle.

Bud Dupree against Steelers

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers lost Bud Dupree to the Tennessee Titans and the linebacker will return to the Steel City with his new teammates on Dec. 19.

Haason Reddick against Cardinals

Getty Images

Haason Reddick exited Arizona after a stellar season. He will face the Cardinals on Nov. 14 when the Panthers head West.

