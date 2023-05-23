10 free agent kickers Broncos could sign to replace Brandon McManus

The Denver Broncos released veteran kicker Brandon McManus on Tuesday in a move that will save between $2.5 million and $3.75 million in 2023 salary cap space.

McManus, 31, ranks second on Denver’s all-time scoring list. He had been the last remaining player on the roster from the team’s 2015 squad that won Super Bowl 50.

After McManus had a down year in 2022, his release is not a huge surprise given that new coach Sean Payton has made sweeping changes on special teams this offseason.

The Broncos do not currently have a kicker on their 90-man offseason roster, so a free agent signing is likely on the way. The list of players available includes Jared Sackett (who tried out at Denver’s rookie minicamp earlier this month) and Taylor Russolino, who filled in for McManus for one game during the 2020 season.

The list also includes accomplished veterans such as Mason Crosby and Robbie Gould and younger options including Rodrigo Blankenship. Check out the full list below.

Jared Sackett (24)

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Rodrigo Blankenship (26)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Zane Gonzalez (28)

Elliott Fry (28)

(Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports)

Randy Bullock (33)

(Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Maher (33)

Taylor Russolino (33)

(Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)

Ryan Succop (36)

Mason Crosby (38)

Robbie Gould (40)

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire