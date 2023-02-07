10 free agent fits that make sense for Patriots

The New England Patriots enter 2023 with some glaring holes on the roster after missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. As of today, per Miguel Benzan (PatsCap), the Patriots have $34,067,070 in cap space.

The team could create more cap space by structuring contracts to fit, if needed. Before any signings get announced, let’s look at the players who could fit the mold in New England.

The Patriots may not spend as heavy as 2021, and certainly wont sign all of the top free agents. But what free agents fit well enough with the team to prompt a move in 2023?

Here are 10 players that could be future Patriots.

Mike McGlinchey, RT, 49ers

Mike McGlinchey is a veteran tackle who could immediately slide in as a stop gap at right tackle for a few years, as the Patriots try and develop the next tackle. He won’t be cheap, but that’s the price you pay when you fail to address the most expensive offensive line position through the draft.

McGlinchey will likely be one of the top tackles on the market, but if the Patriots can get him to New England, he’d pair well with Trent Brown and the young, developing tackle they select early in the 2023 NFL draft.

The upgraded coaching should also help.

If McGlinchey signs for a two-year deal, he could play at right tackle for a year, and the Patriots could opt to let Brown walk, giving the reins to the young 2023 draft selection, and then double dipping in 2024 to do more of the same.

Projected Contract: 2 Years, $28 million

Devin Bush, LB, Steelers

Devin Bush fits the mold for the athletic linebacker the Patriots have been trying to transition to for the past few seasons. The new NFL defense relies on athletic, sideline-to-sideline defenders who can cover the pass, handle the run, and diagnose plays on a dime.

Bush could be had for cheap, and the Patriots could get more use out of him. Look at this as an upgrade to Mack Wilson or Raekwon McMillan, but not someone good enough (yet) to take over every down. Bush is still only 24 years old as well. So he still has youth on his side.

If the Steelers let him walk, the Patriots could lock him down to a competitive offer he wouldn’t be able to refuse.

Projected Contract: 4 Years, $24 million

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Cowboys

Leighton Vander Esch is a more athletic version of Ja’Whaun Bentley, and performs as a more traditional Patriots linebacker that can play all three downs. Vander Esch has great size and speed, but the knock on him has been his failure to stay on the field in his short career.

He has missed 16 games in five seasons, but as a former 2018 first-round draft pick for the Cowboys, he possesses the raw traits that’ll make a coach like Bill Belichick salivate over the chance at getting an asset who is in need of restoration.

Vander Esch was linked to the Patriots last offseason, but he decided to sign a one-year contract to stay with the Cowboys. He missed three games in 2022, but he also played the second-most snaps of his career.

Projected Contract: 3 Years, $27 million

Rashaan Evans, LB, Falcons

Rashaan Evans played his first four seasons in Tennessee but was moved to Atlanta in the 2022 season, where he played 98 percent of the snaps and accounted for 159 total tackles.

At 28 years old, Evans is a potential stop gap and a more expensive linebacker to pair with Bentley, but he can play more against the pass. Jahlani Tavai is fine, but Evans would be an upgrade, while the Patriots try and develop a linebacker they select in the upcoming draft.

Projected Contract: 2 Years, $17 million

Jessie Bates III, S, Bengals

If Devin McCourty retires, Jessie Bates III is a very nice replacement. At 26 years old, Bates could attempt to fill the shoes of one of the best safeties of the past decade in McCourty.

Bates could sneak free in Cincinnati as the Bengals have a few players they need to think about extensions for, like Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, and Tee Higgins. The Bengals also selected Dax Hill with the goal of replacing Bates next season anyway.

Projected Contract: 4 Years, $56 million

Marcus Peters, CB, Ravens

Peters, the veteran outside corner, has proven he has a few years left in him. If Jonathan Jones decides to walk for more money and more years, Peters could fill a void in New England for a few years, while the Patriots try and develop their long-term answer to outside corner.

He won’t be cheap—and quite frankly, a lot of the contracts this year won’t be— but he could be the best short-term answer for Jones leaving. With the cap going up, even in a weak class, player contracts are getting more expensive and competitive.

Projected Contract: 2 years, $25 million

Byron Murphy Jr., CB, Cardinals

Bryon Murphy Jr. is a young (25), undervalued corner that would be an excellent fit in New England. His size and skill is something Bill Belichick looks for in a corner—5-foot-11 and 190 pounds. After missing eight games in 2022, he could see a slightly diminished market.

His stats do not scream productive No. 1 corner, but when you watch him, there is a certain fluidity and awareness that could make him an improved corner in New England.

Projected Contract: 4 Years, $34 million

Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB, Buccaneers

Murphy-Bunting is another 25-year-old corner that could thrive in New England’s defense under Bill Belichick. He is listed at 6-foot-even and 195 pounds and could be an interesting route for the Patriots to go in if they don’t find a corner they like in this draft class.

Tampa will likely move on from Murphy-Bunting as they have bloated contracts and players up for long-term deals they need to work out. When you go all-in, occasionally, players like these will leave on the open market.

Over the last two seasons, Murphy-Bunting had a tough time staying on the field, missing 13 games. But there is optimism with players who have signed in New England recently, as the Patriots’ training staff has found a way to restore some injury-prone players like Hunter Henry.

Murphy-Bunting is another corner who will be in the second tier of corners during free agency, but his size, experience, and age all make him an attractive option for the Patriots.

Again, production is nothing to write home about, but he’s no slouch. He will have a stronger market than Byron Murphy Jr., but $10 million per year for a potential starting outside corner is fairly cheap, especially with the way the cap and contracts are moving.

Projected Contract: 4 years, $40 million

Greedy Williams, CB, Browns

Greedy Williams has been linked to the Patriots since he was draft eligible in 2019. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, he clearly has the size that has been lacking in New England’s secondary to match up with taller wideouts.

However, Williams has been super disappointing and missed all of 2020. Since coming into the league, he hasn’t been the outside corner many thought he would be. But he’s a willing run defender with size that is still just 25 years old.

Getting Williams long-term in New England could help turn around his career, as the Patriots often do with struggling, yet talented defensive players. Williams won’t come at a hefty tag, but the Patriots may look for a deal that could give them time to try and redevelop him. A longer term, prove-it deal with non-guarantees for Year 2 and Year 3 could be in the cards.

Contract: 3 years, $6 million

Bradley Pinion, P, Falcons

Bradley Pinion has been one of the better punters over the last few seasons and could be up for a new contract.

Patriots punter Jake Bailey signed a hefty deal, but he is likely done in New England. Pinion handles kick-offs fairly well in addition to his ability to pin teams back as a punter.

The Patriots need a punter or kicker to handle kick-offs because last season was brutal.

Projected Contract: 3 years, $10.5 million

