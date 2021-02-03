10 free agent DEs the Colts should consider in 2021

The Indianapolis Colts have several needs entering the 2021 offseason—a list that looks more like a rebuilding team than one ready to compete for the playoffs. Chiefly among those needs is at defensive end.

While the interior is stout with talent and production, the edge was far too inconsistent in 2020. Justin Houston, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Denico Autry are all set to be free agents this offseason, which leaves some thin depth on the edge.

Fortunately for the Colts, there are some very strong options in free agency. Enough so that Chris Ballard could change his tune a bit and dish out a nice contract to bring a fearful presence to the edge.

Here are 10 free-agent defensive ends the Colts should consider in 2021:

Carl Lawson

Imagn Database

Age: 25 Previous Team: Cincinnati Bengals The one player above all that the Colts should pursue heavily in free agency. Lawson would help put the issues of the pass rush to bed. He's young enough to be a cornerstone on the edge and his 64 total pressures were fourth among all edge defenders in 2020, per Pro Football Focus. Lawson shouldn't break the bank either for the Colts, which is nice considering the extensions they have to dish out this offseason. If the Colts can find their quarterback and sign Lawson, that's a win.

Shaquil Barrett

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 28 Previous Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assuming he hits the market, Barrett should be pursued by several teams. Though he regressed as expected after 19.5 sacks in 2019, Barrett still put up a strong 2020 campaign. He had 8.5 sacks and led the league with 77 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Barrett also sets a strong edge against the run, which is an added bonus. He will likely be an expensive option given his recent production among the elites but he would also be a quick fix to the edge rusher problem in Indy.

Yannick Ngakoue

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 25 Previous Team: Baltimore Ravens It will be interesting to see what kind of market develops for Ngakoue but there should be interest from the Colts. His speed off the edge is an aspect they could use given the stoutness of their interior. He finished with eight sacks and 42 total pressures in 2020. With DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart on the interior, Ngakoue could thrive on the edge seeing constant 1v1 matchups. It will all come down to money and how much other teams are willing to pay, but Ngakoue would be a nice fit.

Romeo Okwara

Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

Age: 25 Previous Team: Detroit Lions Okwara is an example of how it can take years for pass rushers to develop. He flashed some with the New York Giants early in his career and it took a minute for him to make an impact in Detroit. But his 2020 campaign shows he may have figured something out. Okwara's 61 pressures were tied for the fifth-most among edge rushers. It was more than Khalil Mack and Brian Burns. Okwara might even be a cheaper option for the Colts and he would certainly thrive in the one-gap scheme in Indy.

Bud Dupree

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 27 Previous Team: Pittsburgh Steelers The Steelers may try their best to re-sign Dupree given their window to win now, but the soon-to-be 28-year-old could have a robust market. Even coming off of a torn ACL, Dupree has shown what he can do for a team's pass rush. He's had 19.5 sacks, 24 tackles for loss and 32 quarterback hits over his last 27 games. Potentially coming with an injury discount, Dupree would be an intriguing signing to help the presence of the edge rush in Indy.

Trey Hendrickson

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26 Previous Team: New Orleans Saints Another player who exploded in his fourth season, Hendrickson would be a strong addition to the defensive line for the Colts. He set a career-high with 13.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 25 quarterback hits. It was an explosion of the likes we haven't seen in his career before but it falls under the notion of giving edge rushers time to develop. Even with his career year, it still remains to be seen if this was more of a one-off. That said, it's encouraging to see him thrive when it matters in a contract year. He has the athleticism to be a strong asset on the edge and as long as the money is right, Hendrickson would be a fine addition to the defensive line.

Ryan Kerrigan

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 32 Previous Team: Washington Football Team Kerrigan would be a stop-gap for the Colts hoping to get production from a veteran while they continue to add pieces to the room. He would be a much cheaper option than the rest of the group given his age and the fact that he's coming off of a 5.5-sack season. That said, Kerrigan would be a strong veteran presence on the defensive line and one that could help as a situational pass rusher and edge setter against the run. If he's looking to end his career closer to home as an Indiana native, the Colts just might be the right fit.

Matthew Judon

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 28 Previous Team: Baltimore Ravens Judon would be an interesting veteran to pursue. Though he was aided a bit by how much the Ravens blitz, Judon would likely thrive in the 1v1 situations he would see often on the Colts defensive line. Judon posted six sacks and 21 quarterback hits in 14 games for the Ravens. The Colts wouldn't need to spend a premium price for Judon but they could still get solid production. He wouldn't be the end-all to the Colts' issues at pass rusher but he could have a similar impact to that of Justin Houston as a starter in the rotation on the edge, especially considering he sets a strong edge against the run as well.

Tanoh Kpassagnon

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26 Previous Team: Kansas City Chiefs A monster of a man, Kpassagnon can work at both the edge and on the interior for the Colts. He hasn't had a ton of production during his four seasons with the Chiefs but only recently saw consistent playing time. He appeared in just 9 games through his first three seasons before taking on a bigger role in 2020. Kpassagnon would be more of a depth piece for the Colts but one that has upside. His size and explosive traits suggest he could play well in a depth role for the Colts as he continues to develop his game.

Jadeveon Clowney

IndyStar Database

Age: 27 Previous Team: Tennessee Titans Another offseason means more Clowney talk. He's on this list simply because of the upside he brings even if he's yet to hit that ceiling. Clowney should be considered for a rotational role on a one-year deal for the Colts. He's still worth taking a shot on if the deal is cheap. Clowney's career has taken a sharp turn south. He didn't record a sack in eight games with the Titans while playing 38% of snaps but was credited with 28 pressures, per Pro Football Focus. His work against the run should be lauded and could be an interesting player to sign to a prove-it deal.

