10 free agent defensive linemen Broncos should consider signing

The Denver Broncos’ defensive line depth chart took another hit on Monday.

The league announced that Broncos second-year defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in 2022. Even before losing Uwazurike for at least the 2023 season, Denver’s defensive line depth was already thin.

The Broncos lost both Dre’Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams — their starting defensive ends in 2022 — during free agency this spring. Zach Allen was signed to replace Jones, but the team did not sign a direct replacement for Williams, who started 15 games last season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With Uwazurike suspended, the team’s remaining defensive linemen are Allen, D.J. Jones, Mike Purcell, Matt Henningsen, Jonathan Harris, Tyler Lancaster, Jordan Jackson, Elijah Garcia, PJ Mustipher and Haggai Ndubuisi.

Purcell will begin training camp this week on the non-football injury list after undergoing surgery this offseason. With Purcell sidelined, Henningsen (a second-year player with no starts on his resume) is currently the team’s No. 3 defensive lineman behind Allen and Jones.

It seems fair to say Denver could use some more depth at the position. Here’s a quick list of 10 free agent defensive linemen the Broncos should consider signing following Uwazurike’s suspension.

Shelby Harris (31)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Forrest Merrill (26)

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Chris Wormley (29)

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Matt Ioannidis (29)

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Vincent Taylor (29)

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

William Gholston (31)

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Michael Brockers (32)

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Akiem Hicks (33)

(Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports)

Linval Joseph (34)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Ndamukong Suh (36)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire