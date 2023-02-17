10 former Rams hopefuls getting a shot in XFL spring league

The NFL is currently in the offseason and games won’t be played until August, but there’s still football to be watched. The XFL is making another comeback, this time under the leadership of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The revived spring league is wasting no time getting started, either, with the first week of the season starting this weekend. The eight-team league will run from now until May, giving NFL hopefuls another opportunity to showcase their skills before the 2023 season begins.

There are quite a few Rams connections in the XFL, beyond just Houston Roughnecks head coach Wade Phillips. These 10 former Rams hopefuls either spent time on the 90-man roster, practice squad or active roster in Los Angeles and will try to make it in the XFL this season.

Anthony Hines, DC Defenders

Rams tenure: 2021 (practice squad)

John Daka, Houston Roughnecks

Rams tenure: 2021 (offseason roster)

Tegray Scales, Orlando Guardians

Rams tenure: 2018 (offseason roster)

Fred Brown, San Antonio Brahmas

Rams tenure: 2018 (offseason roster)

Landen Akers, San Antonio Brahmas

Rams tenure: 2021-2022 (active roster and practice squad)

Jamal Pettigrew, San Antonio Brahmas

Rams tenure: 2022 (offseason roster)

Antoine Brooks, Seattle Sea Dragons

Rams tenure: 2021-2022 (active roster and practice squad)

Austin Proehl, St. Louis Battlehawks

Rams tenure: 2018-2019 (practice squad and offseason roster)

Luis Perez, Vegas Vipers

Rams tenure: 2018 (offseason roster and practice squad)

Jamil Demby, Vegas Vipers

Rams tenure: 2018-2021 (active roster and practice squad)

