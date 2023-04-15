10 former Eagles are signed to USFL teams

The revived USFL kicked off its second season on Saturday afternoon at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium as the Philadelphia Stars visited the Memphis Showboats.

Some familiar names exist, like former Alabama star running back Bo Scarbrough,embattled linebacker Reuben Foster, and many others.

The league will feature four new head coaches, one new team, and an expansion to playing games in four “hub” cities for its eight teams.

With kickoff underway, we’re looking at ten former Eagles who are set to make their USFLL debuts.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, New Orleans Breakers

Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

A 12-year pro football veteran that led the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League to the Grey Cup Championship, Bethel-Thompson was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2016 training camp before being released.

Kyle Lauletta, New Jersey Generals



A local product that spent time on the Eagles practice squad in 2019, Lauletta attended Downingtown High School in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. Lauletta eventually chose to attend the University of Richmond, where he threw for a school-record 10,465 yards and 73 touchdowns. Lauletta was invited to play in the 2018 Senior Bowl, where he threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns and was ultimately named the game’s MVP before being drafted by the Giants in the fourth round.

Deon Cain, Birmingham Stallions

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cain was an incredible roster cut after he logged eight catches for 106 yards in three games in the preseason and looked like an under-the-radar candidate to make Philadelphia’s 53-man roster.

His breakout performance came against Cleveland in Week 2 when he amassed six catches for 66 yards and looked like the player that could push Jalen Reagor off the roster. Cain couldn’t crack the five-player depth chart at receiver and was eventually cut after signing to the practice squad.

Carson Strong, Michigan Panthers

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles invested heavily in Carson Strong after the 2022 NFL draft, but he was released ahead of the final 53-man roster cuts.

Signed as a high-profile undrafted free agent, Strong’s contract included $320,000 guaranteed after he threw for over 4,000 yards with 36 touchdowns at Nevada in 2021.

A highly sought-out pocket passer, Strong barely saw action during joint practices or preseason games, and during his most extensive playing time last summer, Strong logged seven snaps and completed 1 of 3 passes for 6 yards.

During the entire summer, Strong saw just 15 snaps with just four passing attempts after having a reputation for being a gunslinger.

Rashad Smith, Birmingham Stallions

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Smith spent the bulk of the 2020 season on the practice squad.

Rashard Davis, Memphis Showboats

Mandatory Credit: Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

During the 2017 training camp, Davis signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent, earning a Super Bowl ring after spending the entire season on the practice squad.

Blake Countess, New Jersey Generals

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Countess was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round, 196th overall, of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The defensive back had three different stints with Philadelphia.

Keric Wheatfall, Philadelphia Stars

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

Wheatfall started his college career at Blinn College before transferring to Fresno State. At Blinn, Wheatfall had 798 yards and six touchdowns on 47 receptions in 2018, including four 100-yard receiving games.

In 2021 with the Bulldogs, Wheatfall played in all 13 games, starting in eight games, as he finished as the team’s third-leading receiver with 38 receptions for 616 yards and four touchdowns.

Ali Fayad, Philadelphia Stars

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

Fayad was the MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after recording 13 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 40 total tackles. Fayad finished his WMU career with 33.5 career sacks, the third most in school history. Still, that pass rush prowess was yet to be seen in Philadelphia, and Fayad found himself behind Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson, and Kyron Johnson at the SAM position.

Joey Alfieri, Philadelphia Stars

Alfieri, a college teammate of JJ Arcega-Whiteside, had 165 total tackles (26.5 for loss), 14 sacks, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and two forced fumbles in four years of collegiate action.

The former Stanford linebacker was in a log jam for playing time behind fellow rookie T.J. Edwards, along with Zach Brown, Nigel Bradham, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Nathan Gerry and others during the 2019 training camp.

