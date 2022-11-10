10 former Eagles who are crushing it for other teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There are former Eagles all over the NFL, from the very obscure - "Did you know Grayland Arnold is on the Texans' practice squad?" - to former Super Bowl starters like Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor.

With the season virtually halfway over, we figured we'd take a look at 10 former Eagles who are enjoying decent seasons with their current team.

Andrew Adams, Titans: Adams has bounced around (Bucs, Giants, Steelers, Titans) since he was a surprise cut after Eagles training camp last summer. But he seems to have found a home in Tennessee since the Titans claimed him off waivers from the Steelers three weeks into the season. He already has a pick-6 (off Matt Ryan), and in five games, he’s the 3rd-rated safety in the entire league by Pro Football Focus. And the Titans have the No. 1 defense in the NFL since he began playing.

DeAndre Carter, Chargers: The much-traveled Carter (Ravens, Raiders, Patriots, 49ers, Eagles, Texans, Bears, Washington) has spent most of his career as a returner, but this year he’s blossomed as a receiver and through eight games he’s putting up career numbers. After catching just 58 passes for 682 yards in parts of his first seven seasons, Carter has 24 catches for 282 yards so far in eight games. He’s also 8th in the NFL with 10.8 yards per punt return.

Cameron Dicker, Chargers: Two career games, two different teams, two game-winning field goals in the final two minutes, two Special Teams Player of the Week awards. The most amazing thing about Dicker is that he’s still never been on a team’s 53-man roster. He made game-winning kicks for both the Eagles and Chargers as a practice-squad elevation. Where will he show up next?

Zach Ertz, Cards: The Cards have been pretty bad – they’ve lost four of five to fall to 3-6 – but Ertz is having another big year in his first full season with the Cards. Ertz is 12th in the NFL with 46 catches and second among tight ends, behind only Travis Kelce’s 57. Ertz has increased his career total to 681 receptions – 8th-most in NFL history among tight ends – and he’s 32 behind Jimmy Graham for seventh place.

Jordan Hicks, Vikings: In his first year in Minnesota after three seasons with the Cards and four with the Eagles, has a team-high 74 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. Hicks, the Eagles’ 3rd-round pick in 2015, now has 12 ½ sacks and 12 INTs in eight NFL seasons. He’s one of only three players with 12 sacks and 12 INTs since 2015 (along with Harrison Smith and Shaquille Leonard). The Eagles have drafted five players in the last 40 years who’ve had 12 career sacks and interceptions: Wes Hopkins, Seth Joyner, William Thomas, Brian Dawkins and Hicks.

Mack Hollins, Raiders: In half a season, the Eagles’ 2017 4th-round pick already has career highs with 28 catches for 398 yards. After catching just 56 passes for 750 yards in his first five seasons, Hollins this year is the Raiders’ No. 2 receiver, behind only Devante Adams.

Raheem Mostert, Dolphins: After starting his career with the Eagles in 2015, Mostert spent time with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets, Bears and 49ers before returning to Miami this year. The oft-injured Mostert has finally been able to stay healthy so far this year and has 478 rushing yards and a 4.3 average on pace for a career-high 902 rushing yards.

Jordan Poyer, Bills: Despite missing three games, Poyer is tied for second in the NFL with four interceptions, giving him 24 in his career. Poyer, the Eagles’ 7th-round pick in 2013, is tied with Sheldon Brown for most interceptions by any Eagles draft pick over the last 20 years. Interestingly, he has the most INTs by a player drafted in the seventh round or later by the Eagles since Mark Kelso had 30 from 1986 through 1993 – also mostly for the Bills.

Jeremy Reaves, Commanders: Reaves began his career in training camp with the Eagles in 2018 and has been with Washington since he was released by the Eagles after camp. A safety by trade, he hasn’t played much on defense but he’s been quite a special teams demon and has the 8th-highest special teams grade in the league, according to Pro Football Focus at 90.6.

Alex Singleton, Broncos: Singleton, who spent the last three seasons with the Eagles, is the leading tackler on the NFL’s No. 2-ranked defense despite playing only 59 percent of the Broncos’ snaps. Pro Football Focus ranks him 22nd overall among all NFL linebackers, including a No. 16 rank in coverage and No. 22 in pressure. He also has four tackles for loss. Singleton is solid.