Here are 10 first-year starters to watch for as the football kicks off the season

The IHSA football season is getting closer and closer, and you can bet you will be seeing some new faces and new names every game night this season.

Especially early on, as the new stars are born.

Here are some first-year starters to watch for in the Rockford area this season, with players listed alphabetically:

LARGE SCHOOLS

Elijah Harley, Rochelle

The junior running back/receiver/strong safety could get a lot of touches on a team that runs the ball constantly and graduated a pair of 1,000-yard rushers. “He has strong hands and is competitive in space. He will open up options to throw the ball on a more consistent basis,” Rochelle coach Kyle Kissack said.

Wyatt Huffman, Harlem

The 5-9, 180-pound senior is an under-sized defensive lineman who plays much bigger. “Pound for pound, he is the strongest player in the area,” Harlem coach Bob Moynihan said. “He combines great strength with running back speed.”

A.J. Moore, Jr., Auburn

Moore, a 5-8, 170-pound senior, is a transfer from Lutheran. He averaged over 5 yards a carry in the Big Northern but didn’t get the ball much, rushing for 272 yards in the regular season. “He has very good vision,” Auburn coach Willie Tolon said. “He doesn’t need a big hole. He will get through it. His feet are amazing. I can go on for days about that kid. He’s going to shock a lot of people.”

Messiah Tilson

Tillson a 165-pound sophomore who qualified for state in track as a freshman, will play both receiver and safety. “He is the fastest player on our team,” Guilford coach Tony Capriotti said. “He can be dynamic with the ball in his hands.”

Payton Woker, Freeport

The junior has only been playing football for two years but will take over at quarterback for Freeport. He is a varsity bowler and baseball player for the Pretzels. “What stands out is his football IQ, his accuracy and his ability to lead,” Freeport coach Anthony Dedmond said. “he has already earned the respect of his teammates and seems to get better daily.”

SMALL SCHOOLS

Nick Tippet gets advice from head coach Ric Arand during the first day of practice for the Lena-Winslow football team on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Quentin Berry, Oregon DL

Berry moved in from out of town in the offseason, and at 6-1, 205 pounds he brings a new element to Oregon's defensive line. The Hawks have size on the line, but now they have speed and power. "He's a super explosive kid and really gets off the ball," Oregon head coach Broc Kundert said. "He's going to make a difference this year."

Jack Christiensen, North Boone QB

Christiensen takes over the reins of this high-powered passing attack that has led the Big Northern Conference (and all but once, the Rockford area) the past six seasons in yards and TDs through the air. If the former starter at running back controls this spread attack anything like his QB predecessors (Britton Morris, Logan Emanuel and Chandler Alderman) he's in for some very big numbers, and some wins. "He's shown us what he can do already," North Boone head coach Ryan Kelley said, "now he'll get to show everybody else."

Mitchell Cunningham, Winnebago QB

The younger brother of Michael Cunningham, who was a star for Winnebago's football and track and field teams two and three years ago, Mitchell Cunningham is expected to add a new wrinkle to Winnebago's offense this year. Although unproven, he has a good arm and can read defenses, and could turn this into a very balanced offense, and one that is very hard to stop. "He's a hard worker, and a great leader, already," Winnebago head coach Mark Helm said. "He's going to bring a different kind of balance, too."

Brady Gill, Forreston QB

This sophomore earned the clear starting nod in the offseason and could produce solid numbers for this powerful offense. Cardinals head coach Keynon Janicke even said that Forreston's potent run game may give way a little more to a passing attack, with Gill under center. Brady's dad Nick owns the program's single-season passing yards record, and he is now the quarterback's coach at Forreston.

Nick Tippet, Lena-Winslow RB

Le-Win lost three strong running backs at the end of last season, and even with fullback Gage Dunker returning after a strong junior campaign, there are plenty of carries to go around in this offense. Tippet, a fast, shifty runner with an elusive style, could carve out a nice niche in the Panthers' offense.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Here are 10 first-year starters to keep an eye on this football season