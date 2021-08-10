10 of our favourite gardens to visit in the UK

Associated Press
Efforts to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska last week, killing six people, were stymied again Monday by poor weather conditions, a National Transportation Safety Board official said. Clint Johnson, chief of the agency’s Alaska region, said low clouds and fog continued to delay wreckage recovery efforts. The wreckage is in a rugged, steep area that is heavily forested, at 1,800 feet (549 meters) to 2,000 feet (610 meters) “up on the side of a mountain,” he said.