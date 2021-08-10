10 of our favourite gardens to visit in the UK

  • <p>Dating back 300 years, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationaltrust.org.uk%2Fpowis-castle-and-garden&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg33803892%2Fuk-gardens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Powis Castle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Powis Castle</a>’s world-class gardens are steeped in history. You can wander the Italianate terraces blasted from the solid rock and marvel at the spectacular yew hedges, dancing statues and lavish herbaceous borders. </p><p>From the fabulous hilltop setting you can see the Mid Wales countryside for miles around as they change through the seasons. Marvel at the herbaceous borders' riot of colour, cool off with a shaded woodland walk and spend a lazy afternoon relaxing in the Fountain Garden.</p><p><strong>How to visit</strong></p><p>Just a 10-minute drive away from Powis Castle, Offa's Dyke View is a grade II listed holiday cottage that's perfect for a group of family or friends, plus one dog. While it's a lovely place to stay near Powis Castle, you'll want to get out and about by walking and cycling the breathtaking surroundings.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.holidaycottages.co.uk%2Fcottage%2F50935-offas-dyke-view&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg33803892%2Fuk-gardens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE INSIDE">SEE INSIDE</a></p>
    1/10

    7) Powis Castle, Powys

    Dating back 300 years, Powis Castle’s world-class gardens are steeped in history. You can wander the Italianate terraces blasted from the solid rock and marvel at the spectacular yew hedges, dancing statues and lavish herbaceous borders.

    From the fabulous hilltop setting you can see the Mid Wales countryside for miles around as they change through the seasons. Marvel at the herbaceous borders' riot of colour, cool off with a shaded woodland walk and spend a lazy afternoon relaxing in the Fountain Garden.

    How to visit

    Just a 10-minute drive away from Powis Castle, Offa's Dyke View is a grade II listed holiday cottage that's perfect for a group of family or friends, plus one dog. While it's a lovely place to stay near Powis Castle, you'll want to get out and about by walking and cycling the breathtaking surroundings.

    SEE INSIDE

  • <p>One of the most celebrated English gardens, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/travel-ideas/staycation-uk/a28769167/sissinghurst-castle-garden/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sissinghurst Castle Garden" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sissinghurst Castle Garden</a> is a joy to explore. Designed by poet Vita Sackville-West and Harold Nicolson who moved here in 1930, the gardens were completely transformed from a space to grow vegetables for farm workers to the series of ‘rooms’ filled with various planting schemes.</p><p>The bold and bright Cottage Garden with its hot colours and the White Garden, which has inspired countless imitations, are just two of the garden's highlights. You'll also want to check out the fiery reds and yellows of the South Cottage garden.</p><p><strong>How to visit</strong></p><p>Check into a nearby cottage, hotel or pub with rooms to make the most of Sissinghurst's peaceful surroundings on a mini-break in Kent.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Flandmark%2Fgb%2Fsissinghurst-castle-garden.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D2070935%26label%3Dbeautiful-uk-gardens&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg33803892%2Fuk-gardens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PLACES TO STAY NEAR SISSINGHURST">PLACES TO STAY NEAR SISSINGHURST</a></p>
    2/10

    1) Sissinghurst Castle, Kent

    One of the most celebrated English gardens, Sissinghurst Castle Garden is a joy to explore. Designed by poet Vita Sackville-West and Harold Nicolson who moved here in 1930, the gardens were completely transformed from a space to grow vegetables for farm workers to the series of ‘rooms’ filled with various planting schemes.

    The bold and bright Cottage Garden with its hot colours and the White Garden, which has inspired countless imitations, are just two of the garden's highlights. You'll also want to check out the fiery reds and yellows of the South Cottage garden.

    How to visit

    Check into a nearby cottage, hotel or pub with rooms to make the most of Sissinghurst's peaceful surroundings on a mini-break in Kent.

    PLACES TO STAY NEAR SISSINGHURST

  • <p>The gardens of this romantic 18th-century house boast carpets of spring bulbs, a beautiful walled rose garden, rich autumn leaves and a bright winter garden. <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationaltrust.org.uk%2Fmottisfont&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg33803892%2Fuk-gardens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mottisfont" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mottisfont</a> is a feast for the senses all year round and the world-famous collection of old-fashioned roses flowers once a year in June, making this a great time to visit. </p><p>A fantastic place for families, you'll find plenty of space to run and jump around. The herbaceous borders in the walled garden showcase a huge variety of flowering plants, while the wide, grassy lawns, and the tree-lined river walk provide plenty of shade on sunny days.</p><p><strong>How to visit</strong></p><p>Stay at a cosy home around a 10-minute drive away in a peacefully rural location, like this homely barn for four people near the town of Stockbridge. It's light, spacious and you can make use of the wood burner during the colder months.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homeaway.co.uk%2Fp8669007&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg33803892%2Fuk-gardens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE INSIDE">SEE INSIDE</a></p>
    3/10

    2) Mottisfont, Hampshire

    The gardens of this romantic 18th-century house boast carpets of spring bulbs, a beautiful walled rose garden, rich autumn leaves and a bright winter garden. Mottisfont is a feast for the senses all year round and the world-famous collection of old-fashioned roses flowers once a year in June, making this a great time to visit.

    A fantastic place for families, you'll find plenty of space to run and jump around. The herbaceous borders in the walled garden showcase a huge variety of flowering plants, while the wide, grassy lawns, and the tree-lined river walk provide plenty of shade on sunny days.

    How to visit

    Stay at a cosy home around a 10-minute drive away in a peacefully rural location, like this homely barn for four people near the town of Stockbridge. It's light, spacious and you can make use of the wood burner during the colder months.

    SEE INSIDE

  • <p>This neo-classical is considered one of the most outstanding gardens in the world and is unique and of rare quality, being one of the few late compartmentalised Arts and Crafts-like gardens. </p><p>The creation of Edith, Lady Londonderry in the early 20th century, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationaltrust.org.uk%2Fmount-stewart&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg33803892%2Fuk-gardens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mount Stewart" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mount Stewart</a> is a deeply personal garden and the strong, artistic theme combined with an unrivalled plant collection forms one of the most spectacular places to visit in Northern Ireland.</p><p><strong>How to visit</strong></p><p>Explore Mount Stewart during a stay at the Culloden Estate & Spa, overlooking Belfast Lough, just a 25-minute drive from Mount Stewart. The hotel boasts period features, including antique furniture, paintings and chandeliers for stay that's both luxurious, homely and rural.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fhotel%2Fgb%2Fculloden.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D2070935%26label%3Dbeautiful-uk-gardens&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg33803892%2Fuk-gardens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FIND OUT MORE">FIND OUT MORE</a></p>
    4/10

    3) Mount Stewart, County Down

    This neo-classical is considered one of the most outstanding gardens in the world and is unique and of rare quality, being one of the few late compartmentalised Arts and Crafts-like gardens.

    The creation of Edith, Lady Londonderry in the early 20th century, Mount Stewart is a deeply personal garden and the strong, artistic theme combined with an unrivalled plant collection forms one of the most spectacular places to visit in Northern Ireland.

    How to visit

    Explore Mount Stewart during a stay at the Culloden Estate & Spa, overlooking Belfast Lough, just a 25-minute drive from Mount Stewart. The hotel boasts period features, including antique furniture, paintings and chandeliers for stay that's both luxurious, homely and rural.

    FIND OUT MORE

  • <p>This Arts and Crafts-inspired garden has intricately designed outdoor spaces you can explore in the Cotswold hills. <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationaltrust.org.uk%2Fhidcote&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg33803892%2Fuk-gardens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hidcote" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hidcote</a>'s fabulous garden was created by talented American horticulturist Major Lawrence Johnston and is characterised by its colourful outdoor ‘rooms’ that are full of surprises. </p><p>A must-see if you’re on <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/travel-ideas/staycation-uk/a37197543/cotswolds-adam-henson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday in the Cotswolds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">holiday in the Cotswolds</a>, you'll adore the maze of narrow paved pathways and secret gardens with plants bursting with colour. Many of the plants that grow here were collected from Johnston’s plant hunting trips in faraway places. It’s the perfect place to visit if you’re after gardening inspiration. Look out for green woodpeckers and the elusive hummingbird moth.</p><p><strong>How to visit</strong></p><p>Join Country Living and The One Show gardener Christine Walkden on a special visit to Hidcote in September 2021, when you can pick up gardening tips and learn all about the plants that grow here from the TV gardening expert.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/tours/cotswolds-gardens-tour" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FIND OUT MORE">FIND OUT MORE</a></p>
    5/10

    4) Hidcote, Gloucestershire

    This Arts and Crafts-inspired garden has intricately designed outdoor spaces you can explore in the Cotswold hills. Hidcote's fabulous garden was created by talented American horticulturist Major Lawrence Johnston and is characterised by its colourful outdoor ‘rooms’ that are full of surprises.

    A must-see if you’re on holiday in the Cotswolds, you'll adore the maze of narrow paved pathways and secret gardens with plants bursting with colour. Many of the plants that grow here were collected from Johnston’s plant hunting trips in faraway places. It’s the perfect place to visit if you’re after gardening inspiration. Look out for green woodpeckers and the elusive hummingbird moth.

    How to visit

    Join Country Living and The One Show gardener Christine Walkden on a special visit to Hidcote in September 2021, when you can pick up gardening tips and learn all about the plants that grow here from the TV gardening expert.

    FIND OUT MORE

  • <p>Once known as ‘the finest garden in England,’ today <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationaltrust.org.uk%2Fwentworth-castle-gardens&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg33803892%2Fuk-gardens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wentworth Castle Gardens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wentworth Castle Gardens</a> is South Yorkshire’s only Grade I registered landscape. The original gardens, designed by Thomas Wentworth in the early 18th Century, used geometric patterns. </p><p>One remaining example is the unusual Union Jack Gardens, which is laid out so that, viewed from above, it combines the crosses of St George and St Andrew to celebrate the Union of Scotland and England. During a visit, you'll want to check out the Victorian Flower Garden and look out for unusual and exotic plants housed in the conservatory.</p><p><strong>How to visit</strong></p><p>Check into a traditional stone cottage around 10 minutes away near the village of Wortley. This romantic holiday rental for two people is in a secluded and peaceful location, where you have just sheep and cows as your neighbours.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sykescottages.co.uk%2Fcottage%2FPeak-District-Peak-District-Derbyshire-Dales-Sheffield%2FHollins-Wood-Bothy-25335.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg33803892%2Fuk-gardens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE INSIDE">SEE INSIDE</a></p>
    6/10

    5) Wentworth Castle Gardens, South Yorkshire

    Once known as ‘the finest garden in England,’ today Wentworth Castle Gardens is South Yorkshire’s only Grade I registered landscape. The original gardens, designed by Thomas Wentworth in the early 18th Century, used geometric patterns.

    One remaining example is the unusual Union Jack Gardens, which is laid out so that, viewed from above, it combines the crosses of St George and St Andrew to celebrate the Union of Scotland and England. During a visit, you'll want to check out the Victorian Flower Garden and look out for unusual and exotic plants housed in the conservatory.

    How to visit

    Check into a traditional stone cottage around 10 minutes away near the village of Wortley. This romantic holiday rental for two people is in a secluded and peaceful location, where you have just sheep and cows as your neighbours.

    SEE INSIDE

  • <p>If ever you needed an excuse to visit the heavenly <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/travel-ideas/staycation-uk/a32867717/isles-of-scilly-holidays/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Isles of Scilly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Isles of Scilly</a>, <a href="https://www.tresco.co.uk/enjoying/abbey-garden" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tresco Abbey Gardens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tresco Abbey Gardens</a> is it. A botanical paradise that you're guaranteed to fall in love with, the garden was planted among the ruins of a Benedictine priory.</p><p>You'll find 20,000 plant species, which have been collected as far as New Zealand, South Africa and South America. It's also home to the Valhalla Museum, a collection of figureheads gathered from shipwrecks around the islands. Tresco Abbey Gardens is a great place to spot rare red squirrels, too.</p><p><strong>How to visit</strong></p><p>Join Country Living on a tour of the Isles of Scilly with top guide Will Wagstaff, who knows the islands inside and out. You'll visit Tresco Abbey Gardens during the five-day break in September 2021 or April 2022.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/tours/isles-of-scilly-will-wagstaff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FIND OUT MORE">FIND OUT MORE</a></p>
    7/10

    6) Tresco Abbey Gardens, Isle of Scilly

    If ever you needed an excuse to visit the heavenly Isles of Scilly, Tresco Abbey Gardens is it. A botanical paradise that you're guaranteed to fall in love with, the garden was planted among the ruins of a Benedictine priory.

    You'll find 20,000 plant species, which have been collected as far as New Zealand, South Africa and South America. It's also home to the Valhalla Museum, a collection of figureheads gathered from shipwrecks around the islands. Tresco Abbey Gardens is a great place to spot rare red squirrels, too.

    How to visit

    Join Country Living on a tour of the Isles of Scilly with top guide Will Wagstaff, who knows the islands inside and out. You'll visit Tresco Abbey Gardens during the five-day break in September 2021 or April 2022.

    FIND OUT MORE

  • <p>When Lord Fairhaven designed his garden at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationaltrust.org.uk%2Fanglesey-abbey-gardens-and-lode-mill&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg33803892%2Fuk-gardens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anglesey Abbey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anglesey Abbey</a>, he wanted to create something that would inspire and surprise his guests. around personal taste and his regular routine of entertaining guests, with something to show them each and every season. </p><p>Today, the gardens still follow the same seasonal pattern, with different areas within the 114 acres coming into the spotlight for their time to shine, before making way for the next. The dazzling Dahlia Garden, striking Formal Garden and the pretty Wildflower Meadow are highlights of the stunning garden in Cambridgeshire.</p><p><strong>How to visit</strong></p><p>Check into cosy and stylish holiday home Wheelwrights in the picturesque village of Lode, which is within walking distance of Anglesey Abbey. The two-bedroom house has a vaulted ceiling, stone flooring and little details like movement sensing lighting.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.holidaycottages.co.uk%2Fcottage%2F55755-wheelwrights&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg33803892%2Fuk-gardens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LOOK INSIDE">LOOK INSIDE</a></p>
    8/10

    8) Anglesey Abbey, Cambridgeshire

    When Lord Fairhaven designed his garden at Anglesey Abbey, he wanted to create something that would inspire and surprise his guests. around personal taste and his regular routine of entertaining guests, with something to show them each and every season.

    Today, the gardens still follow the same seasonal pattern, with different areas within the 114 acres coming into the spotlight for their time to shine, before making way for the next. The dazzling Dahlia Garden, striking Formal Garden and the pretty Wildflower Meadow are highlights of the stunning garden in Cambridgeshire.

    How to visit

    Check into cosy and stylish holiday home Wheelwrights in the picturesque village of Lode, which is within walking distance of Anglesey Abbey. The two-bedroom house has a vaulted ceiling, stone flooring and little details like movement sensing lighting.

    LOOK INSIDE

  • <p>If you're looking for a garden to truly surprise you, <a href="https://www.arundelcastle.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arundel Castle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Arundel Castle</a> is the place to visit. It's home to a variety of landscapes and environments, from the quirky Stumpery to the formal Collector Earl’s garden to the warmth of the Glasshouses.</p><p>Here, you'll be wowed by the explosions of colour, delicate scents and structural designs. Immerse yourself in the fragrance of the Rose Garden and enjoy the peace and tranquility of the Fitzalan Chapel's White Garden.</p><p><strong>How to visit </strong><br></p><p>Discover Arundel Castle's epic garden during a mini-break near Arundel, where you can check into a hotel, apartment or cosy holiday home.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Flandmark%2Fgb%2Farundel-castle.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D2070935%26label%3Dbeautiful-uk-gardens&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg33803892%2Fuk-gardens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PLACES TO STAY NEAR ARUNDEL CASTLE">PLACES TO STAY NEAR ARUNDEL CASTLE </a></p>
    9/10

    9) Arundel Castle, West Sussex

    If you're looking for a garden to truly surprise you, Arundel Castle is the place to visit. It's home to a variety of landscapes and environments, from the quirky Stumpery to the formal Collector Earl’s garden to the warmth of the Glasshouses.

    Here, you'll be wowed by the explosions of colour, delicate scents and structural designs. Immerse yourself in the fragrance of the Rose Garden and enjoy the peace and tranquility of the Fitzalan Chapel's White Garden.

    How to visit

    Discover Arundel Castle's epic garden during a mini-break near Arundel, where you can check into a hotel, apartment or cosy holiday home.

    PLACES TO STAY NEAR ARUNDEL CASTLE

  • <p>Since buying the property in 1980, Prince Charles has redeveloped the garden at <a href="https://www.highgrovegardens.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Highgrove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Highgrove</a>, taking on a new project every year. With the help of his friend Lady Salisbury, he surrounded the house with scented wisteria, honeysuckle, jasmine and thyme.</p><p>The royal also created an experimental wildflower meadow of around 32 different varieties of endangered native plants, such as yellow rattle and common spotted orchid.</p><p><strong>How to visit</strong></p><p>Explore Highgrove's superb gardens during a visit to Prince Charles' private home on Country Living's exclusive tour of the Cotswolds with TV's Christine Walkden in September 2021.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/tours/cotswolds-gardens-tour" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FIND OUT MORE">FIND OUT MORE</a><br></p>
    10/10

    10) The Royal Gardens at Highgrove, Gloucestershire

    Since buying the property in 1980, Prince Charles has redeveloped the garden at Highgrove, taking on a new project every year. With the help of his friend Lady Salisbury, he surrounded the house with scented wisteria, honeysuckle, jasmine and thyme.

    The royal also created an experimental wildflower meadow of around 32 different varieties of endangered native plants, such as yellow rattle and common spotted orchid.

    How to visit

    Explore Highgrove's superb gardens during a visit to Prince Charles' private home on Country Living's exclusive tour of the Cotswolds with TV's Christine Walkden in September 2021.

    FIND OUT MORE

Looking for a glorious garden to explore on a day out or staycation?

