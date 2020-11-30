10 fascinating nuggets from Eagles-Seahawks history originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It seems like the Eagles play the Seahawks every year and it also seems like they lose every year.

Not true. But close.

The Eagles and Seahawks will meet Monday night for the sixth time in the last seven years and the 12th time in the last 20 years. The Eagles have lost six straight to the Seahawks — their longest current losing streak to any team — and they’re 3-10 in 13 games against Seattle since 1995.

Among those are losses by 42, 38, 17, 14, 11 and 10 points.

So this hasn’t gone well.

Nonetheless, there have been some fascinating moments in an Eagles-Seahawks rivalry that dates back to 1978, the Seahawks’ third year in the league.

Here are 10 curious stats and figures from Eagles-Seahawks history:

1. In 1992, the Eagles outgained the Seahawks 466-89 in a 20-17 overtime win at the Kingdome. The 379-yard margin is the largest in NFL history in an overtime game. That’s also the fourth-largest yardage margin in any game in Eagles history. The Eagles that day held Seahawks QB Stan Gelbaugh to 66 passing yards and 24 net passing yards and a 23.5 passer rating. Gelbaugh’s 66 passing yards are the fewest in NFL history by a QB throwing 30 passes (tied with Dieter Brock).

2. In 18 games against the Seahawks, the Eagles only have one touchdown longer than 35 yards. That was Donovan McNabb’s 64-yard TD pass to James Thrash in the Eagles’ 27-3 win at Husky Stadium in 2001. The Seahawks, on the other hand, have 14 touchdowns longer than 35 yards in those 18 games against the Eagles.

3. Tom Sullivan and Mike Hogan both rushed for over 100 yards in the very first Eagles-Seahawks game, a 27-10 Eagles win at the Vet in 1976. Since then, the Eagles have only had two 100-yard rushers in 17 games against the Seahawks — Herschel Walker in 1992 and Duce Staley in 2001.

Story continues

4. Russell Wilson is 5-0 vs. the Eagles with a 100.8 passer rating. That’s seventh-highest ever against the Eagles (minimum 100 attempts), behind Philip Rivers (120.2), Peyton Manning (114.6), Woodbury’s Milt Plum (110.8), Kirk Cousins )104.9), Aaron Rodgers (103.9) and Jared Goff (101.3). Since the Eagles face the Packers on Sunday, they’ll face two of the top seven QBs against them in the span of seven days.

5. Wilson’s five wins are the most ever by a QB against the Eagles without a loss. Johnny Unitas, Kenny Anderson, Roman Gabriel and Tobin Rote were all 4-0.

6. D.K. Metcalf is only 22 years old, but he’s already got the fourth-most receiving yards ever by a Seahawk against the Eagles. With 195 yards in the Seahawks’ two games last year, he trails only Doug Baldwin (306), Hall of Famer Steve Largent (287) and Joey Galloway (210).

7. Chris Warren played 123 games for the Seahawks and never made the playoffs. He played one game for the Eagles and made the playoffs. And in a wild-card win over the Buccaneers in 2000, he rushed for 85 yards on 22 carries. In franchise history, only Wilbert Montgomery has more carries in a postseason game.

8. Only six people have played at least 32 games for both the Seahawks and Eagles: Jeff Feagles (64 Eagles, 80 Seahawks), Charle Young (56 Eagles, 45 Seahawks), Chris Maragos (53 Eagles, 43 Seahawks), Ricky Watters (48 Eagles, 53 Seahawks), Darryl Tapp (39 Eagles, 64 Seahawks) and Chris Clemons (32 Eagles, 62 Seahawks). Steve Vallos, Rick Tuten and Jeff Kemp didn’t make the cut.

9. Josh McCown’s 94.8 passer rating in the Eagles’ playoff loss to the Seahawks in January is third-highest in NFL history in a postseason game by a QB in his 40s, behind only Tom Brady’s 106.5 against the Chargers in 2018 and Brady’s 115.4 vs. the Eagles in the Super Bowl. He lost that game.

10. Watters rushed for 3,794 yards in three years with the Eagles and 4,009 yards in four years with the Seahawks. He’s one of only seven players in NFL history with 3,500 rushing yards for two different teams. The others are Curtis Martin (Jets, Patriots), Eric Dickerson (Rams, Colts), Marshall Faulk (Rams, Colts), Marcus Allen (Raiders, Chiefs), John Riggins (Jets, Washington) and Warrick Dunn (Bucs, Falcons).

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube