10 fantasy football waiver wire targets ahead of Week 13

Welcome to Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. As real-life teams prepare for the final playoff push, fantasy managers are prepping for fantasy football playoffs to begin.

To help you make a playoff run, we’ve put together a list of ten fantasy football waiver wire targets to consider this week, including options at running back, wide receiver, tight end, quarterback, defense and kicker (each player’s rostered percentage in ESPN fantasy football leagues is listed in parentheses).

The list is highlighted by Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell, who turned 11 touches into 89 yards on Sunday. While Gus Edwards remains Baltimore’s goal-line running back, Mitchell has been more efficient, which might lead to more opportunities down the road.

At wide receiver, Greg Dortch of the Arizona Cardinals is turning heads after drawing 9 and 8 targets, respectively, over the last two weeks since Kyler Murray returned from injury. We’ll see if that utilization leads to production in the final six weeks of the season.

Check out the full list of fantasy football waiver wire targets below.

RB Keaton Mitchell (34%)

(Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports)

RB Chuba Hubbard (49%)

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

RB Ty Chandler (45%)

(Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

WR Jayden Reed (32%)

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

WR Josh Downs (48%)

(Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

WR Greg Dortch (1%)

(Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

TE Pat Freiermuth (42%)

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

QB Jordan Love (48%)

(Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports)

D/ST Jaguars (27%)

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

K Jason Sanders (20%)

(ANDRES LEIVA/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire