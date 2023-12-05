Which 10 Falcons earned the highest PFF grades in Week 13?
The Atlanta Falcons came away with a 13-8 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. While the game wasn’t among the most memorable in recent history, the Falcons scratched and clawed their way to a gritty road victory to stay atop the NFC South.
Linebacker Bud Dupree had a monster game, finishing with seven tackles and two sacks in Week 13. Safety Jessie Bates came up with his fifth interception of the season and linebacker Nate Landman forced another fumble.
Check out the 10 highest-graded Falcons from Sunday’s win over the Jets, according to Pro Football Focus.
RG Chris Lindstrom: 92.6
LB Bud Dupree: 82.0
C Drew Dalman: 79.3
LB Lorenzo Carter: 77.1
TE MyCole Pruitt: 76.9
LB Arnold Ebiketie: 76.4
DL David Onyemata: 70.3
RB Bijan Robinson: 70.1
DL Zach Harrison: 69.7
LB Nate Landman: 69.3
