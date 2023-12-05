Which 10 Falcons earned the highest PFF grades in Week 13?

The Atlanta Falcons came away with a 13-8 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. While the game wasn’t among the most memorable in recent history, the Falcons scratched and clawed their way to a gritty road victory to stay atop the NFC South.

Linebacker Bud Dupree had a monster game, finishing with seven tackles and two sacks in Week 13. Safety Jessie Bates came up with his fifth interception of the season and linebacker Nate Landman forced another fumble.

Check out the 10 highest-graded Falcons from Sunday’s win over the Jets, according to Pro Football Focus.

RG Chris Lindstrom: 92.6

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

LB Bud Dupree: 82.0

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

C Drew Dalman: 79.3

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LB Lorenzo Carter: 77.1

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

TE MyCole Pruitt: 76.9

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

LB Arnold Ebiketie: 76.4

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

DL David Onyemata: 70.3

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

RB Bijan Robinson: 70.1

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

DL Zach Harrison: 69.7

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

LB Nate Landman: 69.3

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire