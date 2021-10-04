10 facts about Patriots coach Steve Belichick

The coach's son stole the show on 'Sunday Night Football'

(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick may have been the headliners for Sunday Night Football’s mega-reunion, but one man worked his way into a co-starring role.

We’re talking, of course, about Steve Belichick, the mulleted New England Patriots’ outside linebackers coach and son of the Patriots’ leader.

The younger Belichick became a magnet for NBC’s cameras throughout the night after they caught him making a few ridiculous faces that are destined to become memes (if they’re not already).

Steve Belichick is more than just a funny GIF, though. Here are 10 facts you may not know about the long-time member of the Patriots coaching staff.

1. Steve Belichick is 34 years old

(Getty Images)

He was born March 25, 1987 in Ridgewood, New Jersey. He arrived just after his father Bill won his first Super Bowl title as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

2. He played college football at Rutgers

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Steve Belichick was a lacrosse player in high school, but served as a long-snapper at Rutgers under Greg Schiano.

3. He is one of Bill Belichick's three children

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Steve Belichick’s younger brother Brian is also on the Patriots’ coaching staff and works as a safeties coach. His older sister Amanda is the women’s lacrosse coach at Holy Cross.

4. He was named after his grandfather

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick’s father Stephen was both a football player and longtime college coach. He died in 2005.

5. Steve Belichick joined the Patriots coaching staff in 2012 as a coaching assistant

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

6. He was promoted to safeties coach in 2016

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

7. He assumed defensive playcalling duties in 2019 after Brian Flores left for Miami

(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

8. He moved to outside linebackers coach in 2020

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

9. He and his wife Jen have two children

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

10. Steve Belichick has won three Super Bowl rings

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

His father had one Super Bowl ring at the same age. Not bad.

