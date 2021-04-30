10 facts about Jaguars No. 1 overall draft pick QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The pick unlocks its own history and records. Here are 10 facts surrounding the Jaguars’ selection of the national championship winner from Clemson.

1. Quarterback again

For the fourth straight year, a quarterback has gone No. 1 overall. The last time this happened was from 2009-12.

2. Clemson first-rounders

Lawrence is the 35th Clemson player taken in the first round of the NFL draft.

3. Clemson is No. 1

Lawrence is the first ever Clemson player to go No. 1 overall in the NFL draft.

4. Clemson QBs

Lawrence is the sixth Clemson quarterback drafted in NFL history, and the third to go in the first round. In 1961, Lowndes Shingler was drafted in the NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys and in the AFL draft by the Oakland Raiders.

5. The Heisman

Lawrence is the first non-Heisman winner to go No. 1 overall since 2017's Myles Garrett, defensive end from Texas A&M, who went to the Cleveland Browns.

6. Jaguars first-round picks

Lawrence is the 30th first-round draft pick in Jacksonville Jaguars history.

7. Jaguars No. 1 overall picks

Lawrence is also the first ever No. 1 overall pick in Jaguars history. They have had three No. 2 overall picks before: OT Tony Boselli (1995), LB Kevin Hardy (1996), and OT Luke Joeckel (2013).

8. Jaguars QBs

Lawrence is the fourth first-round quarterback the Jaguars have taken in team history.

9. Clemson Tigers in Duval

Lawrence is just the second player drafted out of Clemson in Jaguars history. The first was LB Andre Branch, taken in Round 2 (No. 38 overall) in 2012.

10. The first Jaguars rookie QB ever...

If Lawrence manages to start on Opening Day, he will be the first ever Jaguars rookie quarterback to start in Week 1 in team history.

