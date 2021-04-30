10 facts about Eagles No. 10 overall draft pick WR DeVonta Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles traded with the Dallas Cowboys to take the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft Thursday night. With the selection, the Eagles fortified their receiving corps with Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith.

Here are 10 facts surrounding the Eagles’ selection of Smith.

1. Whose pick?

The Dallas Cowboys originally owned the pick, but they traded it to the Philadelphia Eagles, picking up their No. 12 overall pick and a 2021 third-rounder.

2. Have the Cowboys and Eagles traded before?

The Cowboys and Eagles traded first-round picks in 2007 when Dallas moved up to No. 26 overall to take DE Anthony Spencer from Purdue. Philadelphia used the No. 36 overall pick they got from Dallas to take QB Kevin Kolb in Round 2.

3. How many Alabama first-rounders?

Smith was the 68th Alabama player taken in the first round in program history. However, he would not be the last of the night.

4. Alabama players drafted overall

Smith was the 479th Alabama player ever drafted in the NFL or AFL drafts.

5. Eagles first-round receivers

DeVonta Smith Alabama

Smith is the seventh first-round receiver the Eagles have drafted in team history.

6. Eagles first-rounders from Alabama

Smith is the first ever Alabama player the Eagles have taken in Round 1.

7. Eagles draft picks from Alabama

Smith is the 15th player drafted from Alabama in Eagles history.

8. No. 10 overall picks

Smith is the second player the Eagles have ever taken at No. 10 overall. The other is RB Keith Byars in 1986.

9. Back to back position groups in Round 1

The last time the Eagles drafted the same position group in consecutive drafts was in 2005 and 2006 when they went with defensive tackles Mike Patterson and Brodrick Bunkley.

10. Opening Day receiving touchdown

If Smith catches a touchdown in Week 1, he will be the first Eagles rookie to do so since TE Keith Jackson on Sept. 4, 1988.

