10 facts about Broncos No. 9 overall draft pick CB Patrick Surtain

The Denver Broncos decided they have solutions at quarterback after trading for Teddy Bridgewater and standing behind 2019 second-rounder Drew Lock.

Why not find a shutdown cornerback with their No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft?

The Broncos selected Patrick Surtain from Alabama. Here are 10 facts surrounding their selection of the Crimson Tide product.

1. How many Alabama first-rounders?

At this point in the draft, Surtain was the 67th Alabama player taken in the first round in NFL and AFL draft history. However, he would not be the last, not even for Thursday night.

2. Alabama first-round defensive backs

Surtain is the 12th defensive back taken in the first round in Alabama program history.

3. Alabama players drafted in Round 1 by Denver

Surtain is the second Alabama player taken in the first round by the Broncos. The other was receiver Jerry Jeudy last year.

4. Alabama players drafted by the Broncos

Surtain is the sixth Alabama player ever drafted by the Broncos.

5. Players drafted from Alabama

Surtain is the 478th player ever drafted from Alabama.

6. Like father, like son

Surtain's father, Patrick Surtain, had two career interceptions and a pick-six in his career against the Broncos.

7. Broncos Round 1 defensive backs

Surtain is the eighth defensive back drafted by the Broncos in the first round.

8. Last time a Broncos rookie...

If Surtain gets an interception in Week 1, he will be the fourth such Broncos rookie to do so, and he will be the first since Bill Thompson on Sept. 14, 1969.

9. Nine, nine, nine

Surtain is the third Broncos draft pick taken at No. 9 overall. One of them was Dick Butkus in the AFL draft in 1965.

10. How many defensive backs?

Surtain is the 110th defensive back ever drafted by the Broncos.

