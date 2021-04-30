10 facts about Bears No. 11 overall draft pick QB Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears won’t give up on quarterback, no matter how badly the Mitchell Trubisky experiment turned out.

The Monsters of the Midway used their No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, a pick obtained in a trade with the New York Giants, to take former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Here are 10 facts surrounding the Bears’ selection of Fields.

1. Whose pick?

The New York Giants originally owned the No. 11 overall pick. They dealt it to the Bears and picked up their No. 20 overall pick and a 2021 fifth-rounder.

2. Bears first-round quarterbacks

Fields is the 11th ever quarterback taken in the first round by the Bears.

3. Bears first-round picks

Fields is the 95th first-round pick in Bears history.

4. Bears No. 11 overall picks

Fields is the 10th No. 11 overall pick in Bears history.

5. Ohio State first-rounders

Fields is the 87th player drafted in the first round out of Ohio State.

6. Ohio State first-round quarterbacks

Fields is the third quarterback taken in the first round from Ohio State in program history.

7. Ohio State players drafted by the Bears

Fields is the 31st player taken by the Bears from Ohio State.

8. Ohio State players the Bears drafted in Round 1

Fields is the sixth player the Bears have drafted from Ohio State in the first round.

9. Georgia on my mind

Fields played for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2018 before transferring to Ohio State, beginning play in the 2019 season.

10. Opening Day, 2021

If Fields starts for Chicago in Week 1, he will be the first Bears rookie quarterback to do so since Kyle Orton on Sept. 11, 2005.

