10 essential building blocks for the Eagles ahead of training camp

The Eagles are just days away from starting their third training camp under head coach Nick Sirianni.

Now one of the youngest teams in the NFL, Philadelphia has taken steps to inject youth, versatility, and high-impact players into the roster.

As stars like Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Darius Slay, Brandon Graham, and others transition towards their careers ending, the Eagles will look to pivot towards their younger stars and impact players.

All championship franchises are conceived with essential building blocks, and we’ve provided ten for Philadelphia.

A physical marvel at the wide receiver position, Brown will look to break his franchise record, 1,496 receiving yards in 2022.

D'Andre Swift at Eagles OTAs. Photo credit: Kiel Leggere

The Philadelphia native could be a matchup nightmare for Brian Johnson’s offense and he’ll likely springboard this opportunity into a contract extension.

The ying to A.J. Brown’s yang, Smith is quickly developing into one of the NFL’s toughest and most consistent wide receivers.

Trevor Reid

Lane Johnson can’t play forever and Reid is just the type of developmental prospect that could have a future at the tackle position.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle made 12 appearances with 11 starts in 2022, helping the Louisville Cardinals average 200.6 rushing yards per game for the 23rd-ranked rushing offense in the FBS.

Reid played 628 total snaps last season, almost exclusively at left tackle; he allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits, and eight quarterbacks hurries in 314 pass block snaps and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.9.

Jurgens will play right guard in 2023, but he’s essential to the Eagles keeping a consistent flow at the center position once Jason Kelce retires.

Hurts is one of the highest paid quarterbacks and the guy that makes everything flow for one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses.

Carter is a game wrecking defensive tackle and he’ll pair with Jordan Davis to help Philadelphia transition away from the Fletcher Cox era at some point.

Nolan Smith

The former Georgia pass rusher is athletic, elite against the run and has a motor that’ll remind many of Brandon Graham.

Smith could end up being the most productive of all five Georgia defenders.

Brown is a physical and instinctive safety and he’s the highest drafted safety for Philadelphia in over a decade.

Dean will be the starting middle linebacker with T.J. Edwards (Bears), and Kyzir White (Cardinals), moving on in free agency.

Dean is athletic, smart and physical at the point of attack.

The former Georgia All-American is a key building block and has the potential to elevate the Eagles linebacker position for years to come.

Kelee Ringo

A big physical defensive back, Ringo is currently a cornerback that could transition to the safety position, or the STAR position, made famous by Jalen Ramsey.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire