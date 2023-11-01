10 EastEnders spoilers for next week

EastEnders spoilers follow.



Next week on EastEnders, Keanu and Karen attempt to get away with Albie's fake kidnapping, Ian and Cindy clash with the Knight family, while desperate Rocky plans to set fire to the cafe.

Here's a full collection of the 10 biggest moments coming up:

1. Sharon fears for Albie

The residents of Albert Square unite to help search for Sharon and Keanu's son, Albie, who she believes has been kidnapped by dodgy boxing promoter Dorian.



Phil and Kat offer to lend a frantic Sharon the £50,000 to pay the ransom for Albie's safe return.

2. Karen fears the consequences of the fake kidnapping

Karen starts to worry that she's made a terrible mistake going along with Albie's fake kidnapping.

But she's in too deep now and eventually helps her son Keanu by dropping off another anonymous ransom note.

Rocky is under pressure to repay his loan from businessman Nish.

3. Rocky faces a dilemma

Car salesman Rocky faces a dilemma when Nish suggests an alternate method of repayment.

Is Rocky prepared to steal a car from Square Dealz?

4. Keanu fears being caught out

Keanu tries to cover his tracks by insisting that he drops off the ransom money alone.

However, he fears he'll be rumbled when Phil insists on accompanying him, so that he can confront the lowlife who snatched Albie.

5. Ian and Cindy go to war with the Knights

Ian and Cindy clash with the Knight family when they reveal the business plans for their new shop, Beale's Eels.

6. Keanu and Karen make a new plan

Keanu convinces Sharon to let his mum Karen drop-off the ransom money.



He argues that Albie could get hurt if hardman Phil confronts the 'kidnapper'.



Can Karen keep her cool when she gets her hands on the money and attempts not to blow her cover?

7. Rocky resorts to desperate measures

Harvey is horrified when Rocky reveals he's going to secretly set fire to Kathy's cafe.

Rocky plans to blame the fire on the faulty electrics at the cafe and then make an insurance claim.

8. Sonia and Reiss clash over their IVF plans

Sonia and Reiss head to Walford General Hospital for their first round of IVF treatment.

Sonia later starts to have doubts about the whole idea when Reiss's overbearing behaviour starts to get on her nerves.

9. Rocky sets fire to the café

After gambling away more money at the bookies, Rocky is left with no option but to go ahead with his plan to set fire to Kathy’s café.

Rocky's fiancee Kathy remains unaware that he's about to send her business up in flames.



10. Bobby is left unconscious

Bobby is shocked when he sees flames through the window of Kathy's café.

But when Bobby tries to extinguish the blaze by himself, there's a sudden explosion and Bobby is knocked unconscious and left trapped inside the burning building.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

