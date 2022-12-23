10 early DC candidates the Eagles could target if Jonathan Gannon lands a head coaching job

Nick Sirianni is weeks away from officially having his own coaching tree and with the expectation that teams will target Shane Steichen (OC) and Jonathan Gannon (DC), we’re taking an early look at potential replacements.

Gannon is set to be this year’s Nick Sirianni, as the Eagles defensive coordinator will once again be the hot name on the coaching circuit.

Gannon had interviews with Denver, Houston, and Minnesota last offseason and with Philadelphia 13-1 and having a top-five defense, he’ll likely land a job early on in the 2023 cycle.

If Gannon does land one of the coveted vacancies, we’ve ID’d 10 potential targets that could lead the Eagles’ defense in 2023.

1. Eagles DB coach Dennard Wilson

Just 40 years old, Wilson got his start as a scout for the Chicago Bears in 2006 and he’s been climbing the ranks since then. Before joining Sirianni’s staff, Wilson was the defensive passing game coordinator for the New York Jets and helped develop Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye.

This season he’s leading a group that’s among the NFL’s best and he’s a huge part of Reed Blankenship’s development as a rookie.

2. Vic Fangio

A Scranton, Pennsylvania, Native, Fangio was fired last spring after a three-year run as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, compiling a 19-30 record.

A talented defensive coordinator, Fangio’s defenses are known for being aggressive ballhawks, and in 2021, Denver’s defense logged 12 interceptions.

He visited the Eagles training camp several times this summer and he’s a definite name to watch.

3. LB Coach Nick Rallis

As the linebackers coach, Rallis is responsible for the play of T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, and Haason Reddick.

Still only 29 years old, Rallis is the brother of WWE Superstar Riddick Moss, now known as MadCap Moss.

Rallis joined Philadelphia’s staff after he finished his fourth season of coaching and 3rd as the Vikings’ defensive quality control coach in 2020.

Before joining the Vikings, Rallis spent the 2017 season as a graduate assistant at Wake Forest.

Another young hire, the 27-year-old Rallis, played linebacker at the University of Minnesota from 2012-16.

4. John Pagano Broncos LB coaach

Pagano has familiarity with Sirianni and he’s been the outside linebackers coach in Denver for the past three seasons but has previously served as a defensive coordinator with the Raiders and the Chargers.

Pagano worked with Sirianni from 2013-16 in San Diego.

5. Dave Borgonzi Bears LB Coach

Named the Bears linebackers coach after Matt Eberflus was hired, Borgonzi is familiar with Sirianni and has 14 years of coaching experience, including 10 seasons in the NFL with the Colts (2018-19), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-17), and Dallas Cowboys (2011-13).

Prior to this season, Borgonzi had helped develop Darius Leonard into one of the most productive linebackers in the NFL.

In 2019, the Colts’ defense finished seventh in the league against the run after allowing 97.9 yards per game. It marked the first time that the Colts, who ranked eighth in rush defense in 2018, finished the year ranked in the top 10 in run defense in back-to-back seasons since 1976-77. The Indianapolis defense also ranked in the top 10 in interceptions (15, seventh) and takeaways (23, tied-10th).

6. Kris Richard -- Saints DB coach/ Co-defensive coordinator

In 2021, Richard helped develop third-round draft pick Paulson Adebo, who was the only Saints defender to start all 17 contests in 2021, while tying for the team lead with three interceptions, second among all NFL rookies. Marshon Lattimore continued his improvement under Richard with a career-high 19 passes defended, ranked third in the NFL.

Richard took a break from coaching in 2020 and prior to that, he was the defensive backs coach in Dallas. Now an assistant with the Saints, Richard spent eight years with the Seahawks, the final three as defensive coordinator 2015-17, where his defenses ranked second, fifth, and 11th.

7. Gus Bradley Colts defensive coordinator

The Colts’ current defensive coordinator, Bradley has familiarity running both a 3-4 and 4-3 defense and is a couple of years removed from having the Chargers’ defense ranked third in the NFL in scoring defense. Bradley loves to pressure off the edge and the former NFL head coach could bring a different energy to Philly if Gannon departs.

8. Eric Washington -- Bills defensive line coach

Washington joined the Bills in 2020 as the team’s defensive line coach and was promoted to senior defensive assistant/ defensive line coach prior to the 2022 season. Previously, he was the defensive line coach (2011-17) and defensive coordinator for the Panthers (2018-19), along with holding various positions with the Bears.

Buffalo’s 2021 defense ranked first in the NFL in fewest points allowed per game (17.0) for the first time in franchise history and also finished first in fewest yards allowed per game

(272.8) and the fewest passing yards per game (163.0). With 19 sacks, Buffalo’s defense also fueled a 4-game win streak to finish the regular season

Carolina ranked second in sacks and fifth in quarterback hits under Washington after he took over for Sean McDermott.

9. Seth Joyner -- Former Eagles MLB

Joyner is a weekly critic of the current defensive coordinator and would bring a wealth of knowledge about playing the linebacker position.

Joyner totaled 875 total tackles, 37 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, 17 interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns during 120 regular-season games in an Eagles jersey.

And he’s often bragged about turning Philadelphia linebackers into stars if he had six months.

10. Brian Flores -- Steelers Senior Defensive Assistant

Flores has over 14 years of coaching experience in the NFL along with four years in a personnel role (New England Patriots, 2004-07).

In three seasons in Miami, he led the Dolphins to a 24-25 overall record and guided the team to back-to-back winning seasons, and featured talented defenses that pressured the quarterback.

