10 Eagles records that will never be broken

Records were made to be broken.

Just not these records.

Some records are untouchable, and we've found 10 Eagles franchise records that we think will never be broken.

And we didn't include records like Mike Quick's 99-yard touchdown catch from Jaws in 1985 vs. the Falcons - which can't be broken. Or records like most pass attempts in a game - the Eagles had one in a 13-0 loss to the Cards in 1936 - that aren't relevant to today's game.

These are legit records that just may last forever.

1. Nick Foles 7 TD passes: Not just a franchise record but tied for the NFL record. Foles threw seven TD passes against the Raiders in Oakland in 2013, and to put that in perspective it's been 15 years since any other Eagles QB even threw five TDs in a game. Not only is it hard to imagine a quarterback being able to throw eight TDs in a game, it's hard to imagine a coach letting him do it.

2. Reggie White 21 sacks in 1987: What's incredible isn't just that Reggie had 21 sacks in a season. He did it in 12 games because of the 1987 strike. So he was on pace for 28 in a full season! He averaged 1.8 sacks per game that year, and the next-highest figure in NFL history is 1.4 by Michael Strahan, when he had 22 ½ sacks in 16 games in 2001. Imagine if White played in the replacement games in 1987? He might have had 50 sacks that year!

3. David Akers 1,323 points as an Eagle: Akers averaged 119 points in his 11 full seasons with the Eagles. Nobody else in franchise history has ever had more than one season with 119 points. How many points is 1,323 points? Nobody in franchise history is within 400. And nobody since 1970 is within 800!

4. Donovan McNabb 9 career playoff wins: Say what you want about him, McNabb is in exclusive company with nine career playoff wins. Only 11 quarterbacks in NFL history have won more as a starter - 10 Hall of Famers or future Hall of Famers and Joe Flacco. Nick Foles has the next-most postseason wins in franchise history with four, Jaws has three and nobody else has more than two! Ten? Will never happen.

5. Zach Ertz ‘s 116 catches in 2018: Ertz's 116 catches are 26 more than any other Eagle has ever had in a season. Brian Westbrook is second with 90, or more than 1 ½ catches per game less. Only four other players in NFL history have ever reached 116 and it's hard to imagine another Eagle approaching that figure.

6. Randall's 91-yard punt: Sean Landeta is one of the greatest punters ever. He punted over 1,400 times during a 22-year career that included two stints with the Eagles, and his longest punt ever was a 74-yarder. If Landeta didn't come within 17 yards of Randall's miracle boot over Dave Meggett's head in 1989, nobody else ever will. The longest punt by an Eagle since Randall's 91-yarder? An 80-yarder by … Randall.

7. Harold Carmichael's 79 career TD catches: Think about the careers Zach Ertz and DeSean Jackson have had. They don't have 79 touchdown catches combined! Even if you gave D-Jack all his TDs with the Redskins and Buccaneers he's still 24 shy of Harold. In fact, the only Eagle with HALF as many TD catches as Harold since Harold played his last snap is Mike Quick. He was a five-time Pro Bowler but he still fell 18 TDs short!

8. 104 sacks allowed in 1986: It's almost unfathomable to give up 104 sacks in a season. That's 6 ½ per game. But that's what the Eagles did in 1986 with the starting offensive line of - left to right - Tom Jelesky, Ken Reeves, Matt Darwin, Ron Baker and Leonard Mitchell. The Eagles broke the previous NFL record of 69 set by the 1985 Falcons by 36 sacks! No other team has ever come within 26 sacks of the 1986 Eagles!

9. The 1991 defense allowing just 221 yards per game: Bud Carson's unit allowed just 3,549 yards, the fewest in NFL history in a 16-game season and fewest per game by any team since the 1974 Steelers allowed 220. The next-fewest yards the Eagles have allowed in a 16-game season is 4,390 in 2008, or 274 per game. So the 1991 team allowed 54 fewer yards per game than any other team in modern Eagles history.

10. Nick Foles' 119.2 passer rating in 2013: Have to go with one more Nick Foles record. His 119.2 figure after replacing an injured Michael Vick is third-highest in NFL history, behind Aaron Rodger's 122.5 in 2011 and Peyton Manning's 121.1 in 2004. The closest any Eagle has come is Donovan McNabb with a 104.7 in 2004. Nobody will ever top 119.2.

