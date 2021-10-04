10 Eagles QB Jalen Hurts stats that will surprise you

10 Jalen Hurts stats that will surprise you originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

No question the jury is still out on Jalen Hurts. Also no question he’s done some pretty impressive things the first month of the season.

Both points are pretty much impossible to dispute.

So far this year, the 23-year-old Hurts has completed 66 percent of his passes, averaged 292 passing yards per game, thrown 7 TDs and 2 INTs and compiled a passer rating of 101.1.

He ranks 8th in the league in passing yards, 13th in TD passes, 10th in interception ratio, 11th in passer rating and 3rd in rushing average.

Considering he’s just eight starts into his career and four starts under Nick Sirianni’s system, there are certainly plenty of positives to build on.

Coming off his 387-yard performance against the Chiefs Sunday, here are 10 Jalen Hurts stats that just might shock you:

QUICK START: Since becoming the Eagles’ starter, Hurts has had games with 326, 338, 342 and now 387 passing yards. He’s only the second quarterback in NFL history with four games of 325 yards in his first eight career starts. Kirk Cousins also had four in his first eight starts from 2012 through 2014. Hurts is the first Eagles quarterback ever with consecutive games with 325 passing yards, 64 percent completion percentage and two TDs.

DONOVAN, MICHAEL, NICK AND JALEN: Hurts is only the 4th quarterback in Eagles history to throw for at least 385 yards in a game with no interceptions. Donovan McNabb did it in 2000 and 2004 and Michael Vick and Nick Foles did it once apiece, both in 2013.

PRETTY GOOD COMPANY: In his first eight career starts, Hurts has thrown for 2,086 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s one of only nine QBs with 2,086 yards and 12 TDs in his first eight starts and along with Kurt Warner one of only two with has five or fewer INTs.

Story continues

PILING UP THE YARDS: Hurts has 2,584 combined rushing and passing yards in his first eight starts. Only Cam Newton (2,712) and Pat Mahomes (2,637) had more total yards in their first eight starts.

TRIPLE FIGURES: Hurts’ 101.1 passer rating this year is 5th-highest in Eagles history by a quarterback through four games. Donovan McNabb has the top two marks at 110.5 in 2004 and 106.0 in 2008. Guy in Indy was at 103.5 as a rookie in 2016 and Norm Snead had a 101.7 through four games in 1967.

THROWING DOWN THE FIELD: Hurts has a career average of 12.9 yards per completion, which is highest among all active quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts and 9th-highest in the last 30 years.

COMBINED YARDS: Hurts’ 434 combined passing and rushing yards vs. the Chiefs was thed 9th-most in Eagles history behind two games by Michael Vick, two by Nick Foles, two by Randall Cunningham and one by Donovan McNabb. He’s only the 15th quarterback in NFL history with 385 passing yards and 45 rushing yards in a game and only the 4th to do it without an interception. The others are Matt Cassel in 2008 and Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson in 2019.

DUAL THREAT: Hurts has 1,167 passing yards and 226 rushing yards, making him the second QB in history with 1,100 passing yards and 200 rushing yards four games into a season. Lamar Jackson had 1,110 and 238 in 2019.

CLOSE GAME SITUATIONS: There’s no question Hurts has run up his stats during garbage time, especially in the Dallas game, but it’s also interesting to note that in meaningful situations – when the Eagles are either leading or trailing by fewer than eight points – Hurts has completed 68 percent of his passes for 737 yards with four TDs, one INT and a 102.7 passer rating, along with 132 rushing yards and a 6.6 average.

HE’S ONLY 23: Hurts’ 101.1 passer rating is 3rd-best in the league among quarterbacks 25 and under, trailing only Kyler Murray (115.0) and Joe Burrow (113.8). He’s only the 12thquarterback ever to register a passer rating of 100 or higher four weeks into a season before his 24th birthday.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube