10 Eagles players who need to have a strong training camp

The Eagles added several big names to the roster during the early stages of free agency and the NFL draft, but there’s also talent on the roster returning from injury.

Philadelphia has has four intriguing athletes returning on the defensive side of the football, and a converted tight end looking for one last opportunity to excel on a Super Bowl roster.

With OTAs set to kickoff on Tuesday morning, we’re looking at five Eagles returning from injury.

Philadelphia has six running backs on the roster after signing Rashaad Penny in free agency and trading for D’Andre Swift.

Kennedy Brooks is a second-year player and the odd man out, but he has practice squad potential, while Sermon could get cut with Boston Scott being the trusted fourth running back on the depth chart.

Barnett returns after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 last year and he’ll need to have a strong training camp with the Eagles wanting to take a long look at some young players who have an opportunity to earn some reps.

The Vikings drafted him in the fourth round out of Florida State in 2021, but Robinson got hurt in training camp and missed his rookie season. Philadelphia claimed Robinson after Minnesota released him last summer, and spent most of the year inactive or on injured reserve.

Robinson is athletic, and if he can find a role in the rotation, a six-sack season wouldn’t be out of the question.

The former Coastal Carolina pass rusher was waived and placed on the practice squad after Philadelphia acquired Robert Quinn.

Jackson played in four games, with 27 defensive snaps, in the 2022 campaign.

Johnson made his most significant contribution on special teams with seven total tackles and also saw action in 18 defensive snaps in his rookie season.

He’ll switch to the weakside linebacker spot and we’ll look to make the roster behind Nakobe Dean, Nicholas Morrow and others.

Patrick Johnson

Johnson played in 213 snaps last season with seven total tackles, three quarterback hits, one forced fumble, and one recovery.

Johnson needs a strong camp at one of Philadelphia’s strongest positions.

Signed by Philadelphia in 2019 as an undrafted free agent of FCS powerhouse Weber State University, Opeta has spent time on the practice squad and last season, made the 53-man roster.

Opeta appeared in seven games during the 2022 season for Philadelphia, logging 92 offensive snaps at guard, allowing three pressures, and a 38.1 grade from PFF.

Originally signed by the Eagles as a rookie free agent in 2017, Ward started this season on the Injured Reserve list with a toe injury before he was added to the practice squad in October. He was elevated from the practice squad for Super Bowl LVII.

Ward will need a strong training camp to make the roster in 2023.

Taylor spent the entire 2022 NFL season on the Eagles’ practice squad after seeing time at the WILL linebacker spot in 2020 and 2021.

Drafted out of Colorado as a raw linebacker who excelled as an athlete, Taylor will enter 2023 looking to make the Eagles roster and potentially earn snaps in a rotation.

Taylor will look to prove that he belongs or is simply a practice squad player.

A star at USC, Tuipulotu was selected by Philadelphia in the 6th round (189th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Last season the defensive tackle played in nine games and made one start before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

He logged 16 total tackles, three quarterback pressures, two quarterback hits, 1.0 sacks, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery.

Tuipuloutu had a career-high five tackles and one fumble recovery in the Week 10 loss to the Commanders.

After suffering an MCL injury, the Eagles signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.

If Tuipulotu can take his play up a notch, he could be a player to watch.

Bradley missed the postseason with a wrist injury, offers decent size, and is pretty athletic, but can he be a factor on defense?

Bradley played 131 defensive snaps his first two years but none this past year playing behind T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White.

A guy switching positions can always be a fun story, but the facts remain that Jackson has all the athletic talent, but he’s yet to put it together on the field.

Jackson’s total offensive snaps were down from 171 last year to 34 in 2022, and the 2023 training camp could be his final shot in the NFL.

