10 Eagles-Giants historical oddities originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Eagles have played the Giants more than anybody else, and they've beaten the Giants more than anybody else.
A series that began in 1933 - 87 years ago - continues Sunday in East Rutherford, where the Eagles will shoot for their 90th win over the Giants.
There are only four NFL teams left from 1933 based in the same city and with the same name, and these two NFL originals have quite a history together.
Here are 10 interesting statistical and historical notes about the Eagles-Giants rivalry:
1. Boston Scott has more scrimmage yards against the Giants than any other NFL player since opening day last year. Scott has 358 yards from scrimmage in three games against the Giants, 51 more than Ezekiel Elliott, 83 more than Terry McLaurin and 94 more than Michael Gallup.
2. When he engineered that wild comeback against the Giants at the Meadowlands in 2010, Michael Vick became only the second player in NFL history to throw for three TDs and rush for 130 yards in a game. The first was Tobin Rote of the Packers, who did it against the Lions in 1951.
3. There are only seven people who have played at least 32 games for both the Eagles and Giants: Jeff Feagles [112 Giants, 64 Eagles], Sean Landeta [111 Giants, 65 Eagles], Greg Jackson [59 Giants, 32 Eagles], Dhani Jones [47 Giants, 48 Eagles], Cullen Jenkins [44 Giants, 32 Eagles], Carlos Emmons [36 Giants, 60 Eagles] and Mike Patterson [32 Giants, 115 Eagles].
4. The Giants beat the Eagles 56-0 in the very first official game in Eagles history in October of 1933 at the Polo Grounds in Manhattan. That remains the 6th-most lop-sided shutout in NFL history and the most lopsided game the Eagles or Giants have ever been involved in.
5. The Eagles have had three 99-yard touchdowns in their history, two of them against the Giants. In 1957, Jerry Norton picked off Giants QB Charlie Conerly and returned it 99 yards for a TD, and in 1977, Wilbert Montgomery had a 99-yard kickoff return against the Giants. The Giants’ longest TD against the Eagles was Sam Garnes’ 95-yard INT return off Rodney Peele in 1997.
6. The Eagles haven’t had a 100-yard rusher at the Meadowlands since LeSean McCoy had 113 yards against the Giants in 2011.
7. Only two running backs in the last 16 years have rushed for 100 yards against the Eagles on 13 or fewer carries. They are Saquon Barkley in October of 2018 [13-for-130] and Saquon Barkley in November of 2018 [13-for-101]. The last RB to do that before Barkley was another Giant, Tiki Barber, who had 9-for-125 against the Eagles in 2004.
8. Barber had 15 games with 100 scrimmage yards against the Eagles. Nobody had more. Jim Brown and Emmitt Smith also had 15. Nobody else had more than eight. Barber faced the Eagles 20 times, so he reached 100 yards in all but five games. He averaged 120 yards per game against the Eagles, second to Brown’s ridiculous 148.
9. Among teams that have played at least five games at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles have the best record in the league at 9-2, good for an .818 winning percentage. The 49ers [4-1, .800], Patriots [9-3, .750] and Packers [4-2, .667] are next. The Giants are 40-46 [.465] and the Jets are 42-44 [.488]. So the Eagles have won only 31 fewer games than the Giants at their home stadium that opened in 2010.
10. Carson Wentz has the 3rd-best record ever against the Giants at 7-1. He trails only Tarkenton [4-1] and Roger Staubach [16-1] and is just ahead of Earl Morrall [5-1], Danny White [9-2] and Roman Gabriel [6-1].