10 Eagles’ defensive coordinator candidates if Jonathan Gannon leaves

10 Eagles' DC candidates if Gannon gets hired away

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon already interviewed for one head coaching position and has two on his scheduled this week.

So there’s a decent chance the Eagles will lose their defensive coordinator just one year into the Nick Sirianni era.

If that happens, here’s a list of 10 potential replacements:

Dennard Wilson: Wilson is the Eagles’ defensive backs coach for just a year but he previously held that title with the Jets and the Rams. The 39-year-old would be the most obvious internal candidate for the job if Gannon leaves. His players really seem to respect him and Darius Slay even voiced his appreciation for Wilson recently, wondering why Wilson hasn’t yet become a DC.

John Pagano: Given the initial staff Sirianni put together in Philly, we have to start this list with some connections. After all, Sirianni’s first two coordinators — Gannon and Shane Steichen — had worked with him before. Pagano, the younger brother of former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, has been the outside linebackers coach in Denver the past two seasons but has previously served as a defensive coordinator with the Raiders and the Chargers. Pagano worked with Sirianni from 2013-16 in San Diego.

Dave Borgonzi: Borgonzi has been the Colts’ linebackers coach since 2018, when Frank Reich got to Indianapolis so he worked with Sirianni from 2018-2020. While Colts’ DC Matt Eberflus is known for his work with the linebackers too, this unit has flourished under Borgonzi. While Darius Leonard is an obvious stud, Borgonzi has gotten solid play out of others like Bobby Okereke and Anthony Walker during his time with the Colts too.

Alan Williams: The Colts’ safeties coach has also coached defensive backs in Detroit (where he coached a young Slay) and was the Vikings’ DC in 2012-13. If Eberflus gets hired as a head coach somewhere, perhaps Williams could replace him. But if not, then maybe the Eagles would be able to hire him away.

Vic Fangio: Fangio’s time as the Broncos’ head coach came to an end when they fired him after this season. Maybe he’s not a great head coach but Fangio is one heck of a defensive coordinator. The 63-year-old has been around for a long time and has a strong reputation in the league.

Jerod Mayo: Mayo, the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach, is getting more looks and interviews as a potential head coach this season but if he doesn’t get a job maybe he’ll be happy to take a stepping stone job somewhere else. The Eagles interviewed him for their head coaching vacancy a year ago. The problem with Mayo is he might not be long for the position if he gets it and you might have to go through this again.

Brian Flores: I put Flores on this list but I think there’s a very good shot he ends up with another head coaching gig. Heck, he shouldn’t have been fired by the Dolphins after this season but here we are. If he is available, he’s a guy with a solid track record. But the problem, like with Mayo, is that he might not stick around long.

Teryl Austin: For the last few years, Austin has served as an assistant on the Steelers’ staff but he could be ready to get back into a DC role. He previously held that position with the Bengals and with the Lions; yes, another Slay connection. Austin’s defenses had their ups and downs in Detroit but he seemed to do a good job bringing along young players and the Eagles should hopefully have some young defensive players soon.

Mike Zimmer: The Vikings fired Zimmer, who was their head coach from 2014-21. Gannon, who coached under Zimmer, will be interviewing for his old job. Not sure this would be the best personality fit.

Kris Richard: The former NFL third-round pick began his coaching career with the Seahawks, whom he played for, in 2010 and worked his way up to the DC job in Seattle. From there, he was in Dallas for a couple seasons. Richard was out of the league in 2020 but resurfaced with the Saints as their DBs coach, taking over for Aaron Glenn. Richard was once a hot head coaching candidate but never got a top gig. Still, he seems poised to rise again.