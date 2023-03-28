10 Eagles who could make a switch after NFL owners approve players wearing Number Zero

The NFL will have a player wear jersey No. 0 for the first time after Calvin Ridley unveiled his new uniform number in Jacksonville.

The move came moments after the league owners approved the proposal to allow players to wear the number zero, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, who reported Tuesday from the Annual League Meeting.

NFL owners just approved the proposal to allow players to wear Number Zero, I’m told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

Philadelphia will undoubtedly have a player switch to zero because the Eagles proposed the change earlier this month to allow players to wear No. 0.

Full list of everything approved. Maybe not sexy, but a lot of work went into these pic.twitter.com/JdlOJg5KK8 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 28, 2023

With the move now official, we’re looking at which Philadelphia players could switch.

Kenneth Gainwell -- #14

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Gainwell wore No. 19 at Memphis and could be looking for a number switch as his role increases.

Marcus Mariota - No number

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mariota is without a number.

Rashaad Penny -- No number

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Penny is without a jersey number, and Eagles fans would love to see No. 0 outrunning opposing defenders.

Quez Watkins -- #16

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

After a down 2022, Quez could look for a change.

A.J. Brown -- #11

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The most eccentric personality on the team could look to shake things up tremendously.

Grant Calcaterra -- #81

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Calcaterra wore No. 80 at Oklahoma before switching to No. 88 at SMU. The talented pass catcher could look to make a switch.

Jordan Davis -- #99

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The former Georgia All-American already has a zero in his jersey number and could look for a change after injuries slowed down his rookie momentum.

Shaun Bradley -- #54

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bradley wore the No. 5 at Temple and could be looking for a reset.

Haason Reddick

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Reddick has experience rocking a single-digit, and after logging 19.5 sacks in 20 games last season, he could see jersey sales skyrocket.

Josh Sweat -- #94

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Sweat wore a single digit at Florida State and has the swag to pull off such a move.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire