10 Eagles who could be next in line for a contract extension

The NFL offseason is the perfect time to hand out contract extensions, as teams including the Eagles work to get ahead of the 2023 free-agent shopping sprees.

Drafted players can’t be given extensions until after three seasons, meaning guys from 2018 and 2019 are in line for new deals.

Four out of our nine projections from the last offseason landed new deals, with Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Josh Sweat, and Dallas Goedert all getting contract extensions.

We’ve highlighted 10 Eagles who could land contract extensions heading into training camp and during the 2022 regular season.

Miles Sanders, RB

A 2019 second-round pick, Sanders won’t have to worry about a fifth-year option and 2022 will be the final year of his rookie contract.

The 2021 season was the third straight year that Sanders was unable to amass 1,000-yards rushing, but his overall value to the Eagles can’t be denied.

Sanders is one of only seven running backs to begin his career with three straight seasons of 750 rushing yards and a 4.5 average or better. The others are Brown, Earl Campbell, Nick Chubb, Abner Haynes, Barry Sanders, and Gale Sayers.

Even amid a historic lack of usage rate, Sanders still averages over 5-yards per carry and he’s the 9th player in league history to amass 750-yards and a 5.0 per carry average in consecutive seasons.

In 2022, Sanders will earn a base salary of $1,224,569, while carrying a cap hit of $1,704,156 and a dead cap value of $479,587, so there’s no rush for a new deal, but moving early can always add value for Howie Roseman.

From a production and value standpoint alone, Sanders’ first three years of work should get him a fair deal that averages somewhere in between the $7.0 million per year Austin Ekeler earns from the Chargers, up towards the $8 million per year that Kenyan Drake is getting from the Raiders.

S Marcus Epps

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

A talented and physical safety, Epps is one of the young players in the NFL to watch and Howie Roseman should lock him up for cultural purposes alone.

The move wouldn’t save Philadelphia any salary-cap space, and Epps’ potential could be a huge reason why they won’t break the bank for Tyrann Mathieu.

CB Darius Slay

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Yes, Slay is over 30-years old, but he’s coming off a Pro Bowl and All-Pro type season. Slay has already saved the Eagles $12 million in cap space by restructuring his current deal.

DT Javon Hargrave

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Hargrave is over 30, but he’s coming off the best season of his career, and signing the talented defensive tackle to an extension could save Philadelphia $9,572,000.

He’d also be a talented insurance policy in the case that Fletcher Cox moves on in 2023.

Kyzir White, LB

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

White signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Eagles and if he can take his game to the next level early on in the 2022 season, Howie Roseman could be in the mood to extend the talented linebacker.

C Jason Kelce

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The 36-year-old Kelce is an All-Pro and still among the best centers in football. He just signed a one-year, $14 million deal, and should be allowed to play until his play drops off.

G/T Jack Anderson

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

GM Howie Roseman reportedly loves Anderson, and the versatile guard-tackle is only 25-years old, offering a talented insurance policy at multiple positions.

RT Lane Johnson

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

This is more about Johnson still being an All-Pro and Philadelphia saving cap space in the meantime.

Why fix something that’s not broken and the Eagles would save $4 million by adding a year, plus his replacement isn’t currently on the roster.

LB T.J. Edwards

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ season turned around in 2021 after Edwards was inserted into the starting lineup at middle linebacker.

Edwards had a year added to his deal during the season and if he can duplicate, or improve his production in the middle, he could be locked up long-term.

CB, Andre Chachere

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Chachere is returning to the Eagles, agreeing to a one-year deal with the veteran cornerback instead of tendering him as a restricted free agent.

He appeared in 16 games last season, making one start while logging 15 tackles on 56 total snaps. A special team’s dynamo and Philadelphia needs to identify a cornerback opposite Darius Slay.

Chachere could find a role on defense in 2022, and a new deal heading into 2023.

