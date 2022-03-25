10 Eagles who could make the most-improved list next season

The Eagles returned to the postseason in 2021 thanks to the improvement of several key players on both sides of the ball. The path to success in the NFL stems from an organization’s ability to hit and develop homegrown talent.

Philadelphia had several players make huge jumps in 2021, but none bigger than Avonte Maddox according to Pro Football Focus.

Now we’re looking at 10 Eagles who could be at the top of every most improved player list in 2022.

Andre Chachere CB

Philadelphia Eagles safety Andre Chachere (21) on defense during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Philadelphia gave Chachere a new one-year deal and the special teams standout will have a chance to earn reps at cornerback.

Milton Williams DT

New York Giants’ Jake Fromm, left, is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles’ Milton Williams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

One of Howie Roseman’s sleeper picks in the 2021 draft, Williams can flourish at defensive tackle or as an edger rusher.

Zech McPhearson CB

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – AUGUST 27: Zech McPhearson #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles before the start of a preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 27, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The former Texas Tech cornerback carved out a role on special teams as a rookie and vast improvement could find McPhearson starting opposite Darius Slay.

Kenneth Gainwell RB

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs with the ball in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Gainwell had almost 600-total yards and six scores as a rookie and the dual threat could amass 1,200 total yards in his second season.

Tay Gowan CB

Oct 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan (36) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

A former late round draft pick of the Cardinals who slid in the draft after opting out in 2020, Gowan is a talented cornerback and a player to watch.

Zach Pascal WR

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown (55) stops Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

Philadelphia’s likely slot receiver in 2022, Pascal is a favorite of Nick Sirianni’s and could be in line for a huge workload.

Jalen Reagor WR

Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA;

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) cannot hang on to a potential game winning touchdown with seconds left in the game, as New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson (33) defends at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

After two down seasons in Philadelphia, Reagor can only go up from here after logging 33 receptions for 299 yards and 2 scores.

Miles Sanders RB

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball against New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

You might ask how a dynamic player entering his fourth-year makes the list, but Sanders has never rushed for 1,000-yards in a single season and that feat alone could get him on the list.

Jack Stoll TE

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jack Stoll (89) in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

An undrafted tight end out of Nebraska, Stoll logged 4 receptions on the season for 12-yards and could be a player to watch behind Dallas Goedert.

Davion Taylor LB

Philadelphia Eagles’ Davion Taylor plays during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

If the Eagles avoid drafting a linebacker early on in April’s draft, it’ll because Jonathan Gannon has extreme confidence in the speedy linebacker.

Philadelphia’s 2020 third-round pick, has shown the athletic ability needed to play the weakside linebacker, and if he can show vast improvement at play recognition, Taylor could become a solid starter in the league.

