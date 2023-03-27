10 Eagles that could land a contract extension in 2023

The Eagles avoided handing out any contract extension in 2022, choosing to focus on a Super Bowl run with a loaded roster.

That’ll change in 2023, with 10+ free agents exiting in free agency and an expected retooled roster that relies on the NFL’s most explosive offense.

Philadelphia is looking to build around All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts.

GM Howie Roseman focused on adding younger talent in free agency this offseason, with the potential for impactful production on a cheap deal.

With the offseason quickly moving along, we’re previewing 10 Eagles who could land a contract extension during the 2023 season.

Haason Reddick

Reddick was the perfect fit on the football field for a team needing pass-rushing prowess after Philadelphia ranked 31st in the NFL with 29 quarterback sacks in 2021.

Reddick responded to a 3-year, $45 million deal by becoming a Pro Bowl player and second-team All-Pro after registering 16.5 quarterback sacks during the regular season.

In 20 games, including playoffs, Reddick produced 19.5 quarterback sacks, more than 70 quarterback pressures, and was a terror off the edge.

2023 is the final year of guaranteed money on Reddick’s deal, with the SAM linebacker due$13.7 a million in base salary, $6.8 million in bonus money, and a $20,877,000 cap hit.

If Reddick can duplicate his 2022 stat line, Philadelphia would be best served to sign Reddick o a contract extension that’ll free up cap space.

Jalen Hurts



The franchise quarterback makes a list because he’s yet to sign a contract extension.

Hurts more than improved in 2022, leading the Eagles (14-3) to the Super Bowl, while amassing Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and MVP nominations.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma star responded accordingly, and led Philadelphia Eagles to a 14-1 record (.933 winning percentage) as a starter, completing 306-of-460 (66.5%) attempts for 3,701 yards (8.0 avg.), 22 TDs, 6 INTs, and 101.6 passer rating, while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 TDs. In total, Hurts combined for 4,461 yards and 35 TDs.

Rashaad Penny

The 2018 first-round pick by Seattle has never had a 1,000-yard season and has never topped 119 carries in a season, yet he offers enormous big-play potential on a one-year deal.

Penny has averaged 5.7 yards per carry when healthy and should flourish behind the Eagles’ offensive line.

A breakout season and one that’s injury-free could put Penny in line for a fair deal and long-term security.

Andre Chachere

Chachere is a true special teams contributor, and the Fresno, California native offers value at the cornerback and safety positions.

Chachere spent time on the Eagles’ practice squad and active roster, playing in seven games in 2022 and contributing 141 special teams snaps and another ten on defense. He had two tackles on defense and three on special teams.

In 2021, Chachere was second in special teams snaps in his first year.

Jack Driscoll

Driscoll is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and the hybrid offensive lineman offers versatility at offensive tackle and offensive guard as a reliable backup.

Quez Watkins

Watkins regressed in year three, logging 33 catches for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

In 40 career games since being drafted out of Mississippi State, the former sixth-round pick has 83 catches for 1,107 yards and five touchdowns.

Watkins offers big play potential, and if he can improve his week-to-week production, Howie Roseman could lock his number three receiver up on a fair deal.

Terrell Edmunds

Edmunds had 70 tackles (41 solo, three for loss), two sacks, and five passes defended in Pittsburgh last season, and offers the versatility to play in the box and the slot, along with free safety.

Edmunds spent his first five seasons with Pittsburgh after the Steelers made him a first-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia could keep him around for the long haul if the 26-year-old can be a dynamic, stabilizing presence in the safety position.

Greedy Williams

The former second-round pick signed a one-year deal worth $1.35 million, including $600,000 in guaranteed money.

Williams, 25, played in 11 games for the Browns last season but offers value with his LSU pedigree and potential on the outside at cornerback.

Williams appeared in 39 games with 21 starts in three seasons with the Browns. He missed the entire 2020 season with a shoulder injury but returned in 2021 and 2022.

In Philadelphia, he’ll battle with Zech McPhearson for the top backup job at outside cornerback but could be a player that offers potential for the future.

Jake Elliott

In 2023, Elliott will earn a base salary of $1,080,000, a restructure bonus of $3,115,000, and a workout bonus of $50,000, while carrying a cap hit of $3,382,000 and a dead cap value of $7,771,000.

A reliable place kicker, Elliott has no more guaranteed money left and has two years remaining on a five-year deal he signed in 2019.

A short-term extension wouldn’t be out of the question.

Shaun Bradley

The former Temple star is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will compete for one of the two weakside linebacker roles.

With Bradley entering the final year of his rookie deal and a key special teams contributor, he could secure a short-term extension.

Derek Barnett

Barnett signed a 2-year contract (3 year on paper) worth $14 million with $7 million guaranteed at signing last offseason.

The veteran defensive end missed the 2022 season with a knee injury, and a solid bounce-back 2023 could net Barnett a 2-year extension.

