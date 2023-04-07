10 Eagles who could be impacted the most by the 2023 NFL draft

The Eagles need impact players on both sides of the ball, and with two first-round picks in this month’s draft, Howie Roseman will have another opportunity to add depth to a Super Bowl-caliber roster.

Lost in the predraft hype is the likelihood that several veteran players on the Philadelphia roster will be cut, waived, or traded after Howie Roseman finishes adding draft picks and undrafted free agents.

With the big night fast approaching, here are 10 Eagles who could be impacted the most by draft night.

Ian Book (QB)

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Mariota is the backup quarterback, signed to a one-year deal. Philadelphia has been linked to Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Book would be the odd man out if Philadelphia drafted a quarterback.

Trey Sermon (RB)

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia has four running backs on the roster after signing Rashaad Penny and re-signing Boston Scott.

Head coach Nick Sirianni has said everything about wanting to see Sermon perform. Still, if Philadelphia drafts Bijan Robinson or any of the top dual-threat prospects in round one or two, he’ll likely be impacted the most.

Quez Watkins (WR)

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Watkins is currently the Eagles’ 3rd wide receiver and looking for a breakout season in a contract year.

If Philadelphia splashes at the position in rounds two or three, Watkins could be in danger of slipping to the fourth spot or potentially being traded.

Jack Stoll (TE)

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There’s been talk of Philadelphia looking to add another tight end, which could be disastrous for Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra.

Stoll is the No. 2 tight end, a willing run blocker, and a potential 30-catch, 300-yard tight end, but he’ll be hard-pressed to reach those goals if Howie Roseman makes a move for a talented backup behind Dallas Goedert.

Cam Jurgens (OL)

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Jurgens is slated to be the starter at the right guard position in place of the departed Isaac Seumalo.

Things could change if the Eagles select Peter Skoronski as a more natural fit for the position.

Jurgens could see another redshirt season behind Jason Kelce.

Marlon Tuipulotu

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

There’s been discussion of Philadelphia potentially adding Jalen Carter or another defensive tackle with one of the two first-round picks.

With the addition of Kentavius Street, Philadelphia has Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, and Milton Williams entrenched as the main rotation at defensive tackle.

The Eagles adding a defensive tackle in the first 100 picks would likely eliminate Tuipulotu’s opportunity to make the roster.

Davion Taylor (LB)

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia lost T.J. Edwards (Bears) and Kyzir White (Cardinals) in free agency, opening the door for Nakobe Dean to assume a vital role in 2023.

The Eagles signed Nicholas Morrow while having Christian Elliss and Shaun Bradley on the roster as special teams standouts.

Davion Taylor is currently on the roster, but he can’t afford for the Birds to add a weakside linebacker in the draft.

Derek Barnett (DE)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Brandon Graham returned to the Eagles on a one-year deal after a career-high 11 sacks, and Josh Sweat’ll join him at defensive end, and Haason Reddick as a hybrid pass rusher.

Philadelphia builds from the inside out and prefers to attack in waves.

Derek Barnett is a valued performer when healthy but could be released or traded if the Eagles draft an edge rusher in the first round.

Greedy Williams (CB)

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Williams joined the Eagles on a one-year deal, and the former second-round pick offers potential as the third cornerback on the outside.

Williams and Zech McPhearson don’t want to see Howie Roseman take a shot at the cornerback position in round one.

Darius Slay and James Bradberry will be around for at least two more years, making things tight in the Philadelphia secondary.

K'Von Wallace (S)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Wallace will finally enter a contract season looking to carve out a role beyond a special teams presence.

Philadelphia signed Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds to replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson, while Reed Blankenship proved he could be a starting safety in the NFL.

Wallace had already ceded snaps to Blankenship in 2022, and a first or second-round safety could end his tenure.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire