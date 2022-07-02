10 Eagles who could be first time Pro Bowlers in 2022

The Eagles have a loaded roster that’s been improved by solid free agent signings, timely NFL draft trades, and the selection of two All-Americans from the University of Georgia.

You don’t officially become a star in the NFL until you are selected to a Pro Bowl and Philadelphia has almost a dozen players who have the potential and dynamic skill sets to receive the honor outright.

With training camp a little under a month away, we’ve highlighted ten players that could be first-time Pro Bowlers (Non-Alternates) in 2022.

1. QB Jalen Hurts

A Pro Bowl alternate in 2021, Hurts had a passer rating of 87.2 with 3144 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions in 15 games in 2021.

2. WR DeVonta Smith

Smith broke DeSean Jackson’s rookie record in 2021 with almost 1,000 yards receiving and he’ll look for his first Pro Bowl appearance.

3. LT Jordan Mailata

Mailata improved each year, and after logging 733 snaps in 2020, the former Australian Rugby star burst onto the scene in 2021, earning an 87.4 overall grade with an 83.3 pass-blocking grade and 87.8 run-blocking grade, while generating the second-most Wins Above Replacement among all tackles in 2021, behind only San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams.

4. LB Shaun Bradley

Bradley, a New Jersey native, and former Temple standout was a special team ace for the team in his second season. He’s played almost 80% of the Eagles’ special teams snaps and was one of the league leaders in tackles on those downs.

5. LB Haason Reddick

Reddick has racked up 23.5 sacks in the last two seasons combined, and he’s primed for a breakout season.

6. TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert is the guy at tight end with Zach Ertz now in Arizona.

In 15 games last season, Goedert racked up a career-high 830 receiving yards, fifth among tight ends in the NFL, with 56 receptions and four touchdowns.

7. LG Landon Dickerson

A versatile player on the offensive line in college before settling at the center position at Alabama, Dickerson started the final 12 games of the 2021 regular season and a playoff contest at left guard, for the Philadelphia Eagles who love the dominant duo he’s formed with Jordan Mailata.

8. DE Josh Sweat

A Pro Bowl alternate who replaced 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, who was unable to participate due to injury, Sweat logged a career-high 7.5 sacks for Sweat in 2021, a number that matched Javon Hargrave for the team lead last season.

9. RB Miles Sanders

The fourth-year running back has never had 900 yards rushing in a season and never scored more than six touchdowns in a season, but he’s one of the most explosive players in the league.

10. T.J. Edwards

A talented linebacker, Edwards will need to be at a Pro Bowl level to hold off Nakobe Dean and or Kyzir White at the position.

The 25-year-old signed an extension last season, but Philadelphia made additions this offseason that were perceived as upgrades at the WILL and middle linebacker spots.

Edwards played a total of 61 percent of the snaps in 16 games, and that was after not playing a significant role until after Week 7.

