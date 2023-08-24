10 Eagles on the 53-man roster bubble ahead of final preseason game

Philadelphia is now moments away from the final preseason matchup of the summer against Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts.

The Eagles held out most of their starters in the preseason opener against Baltimore because head coach Nick Sirianni emphasized performing during joint practice sessions.

He’ll do the same again on Thursday, with selected rookies and veterans playing for a roster spot.

For the Eagles, it’ll be about getting efficient play and consistency from the backups, who will get most of the reps again.

We’re looking at ten players on the roster bubble ahead of kickoff.

P Arryn Siposs

Punters are always available and even after Philadelphia waived Ty Zentner, Siposs could still face competition or be completely replaced if he doesn’t continue to improve.

WR Joseph Ngata

The former Clemson wide receiver was initially a camp darling, but he’s clearly on the bubble after two lack-luster weeks.

Ngata has the size, but could be a year away.

TE Tyree Jackson

A talented athlete and former quarterback, the 6-foot-7, 249-pound Jackson has potential but he may have run out of time.

CB Eli Ricks

An undrafted free agent from Alabama with an elite pedigree, Ricks started off slow, but has picked up steam while learning to cover NFL receivers.

Ricks so many young Eagles is likely a year away.

CB Mario Goodrich

Goodrich spent 2022 on the practice squad and has shown traits of being a solid NFL cornerback.

The Achilles injury to Zech McPhearson opened up a door for Goodrich to make the team as the primary backup to Avonte Maddox in the slot.

LB Nicholas Morrow

Morrow made our list of players on the roster bubble and he’s essentially past on the depth chart by Zach Cunningham and Christian Elliss.

DT Kentavius Street

Street was a solid free agent addition, but he plays one of Philadelphia’s deepest positions and has yet to flash any big plays this summer.

Street and rookie Moro Ojomo are the likely final contestants at defensive tackle.

