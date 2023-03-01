10 dynamic prospects for the Eagles to watch at the NFL scouting combine

The Eagles are at the NFL scouting combine and with two first-round picks for the second year in a row, they’ll look to retool with 18 pending free agents set to hit the open market.

Philadelphia could lose Isaac Seumalo and Miles Sanders on offense, but the unit is intact at the most critical positions and will likely use their six draft picks on dynamic defenders.

The Eagles have 9 key contributors on defense set for free agency, and GM Howie Roseman has acknowledged that he won’t be able to retain his core of free agents with Jalen Hurts set to land a huge contract extension.

With the onfield portion of the combine set to heat up, we’re looking at 10 dynamic prospects for the Eagles to watch.

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Witherspoon is considered the No. 1 cornerback in the draft by some analysts because of his combination of length, athleticism, and bravado.

The former Illinois star plays with closing speed and instincts and his coverage ability has drawn comparisons to that of Eagles cornerback Darius Slay and former Eagles great Asante Samuel.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas



There’s no explanation needed for why Philadelphia should use the extra first-round pick on the 6-foot, 220-pound blend of size, speed, quickness, and receiving ability that teams covet in elite running backs.

Robinson would give the Eagles a true three-down back and on a rookie deal, that would open up the offense even more for Philadelphia’s trio of pass catchers.

Pete Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Philadelphia builds from the inside out and if the team wanted to take advantage of the extra first-round pick, Skoronski would be the perfect addition, capable of playing both guard and tackle position under the tutelage of Jeff Stoutland.

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

At 6-foot-2, 201 pounds with elite athleticism, Gonzalez has some Trevon Diggs to him, and the ball-hawking cornerback could be a Day 1 starter opposite Darius Slay.

Luke Van Ness, Edge, Iowa



A violent, power rusher off the edge, Van Ness has the physical traits but is a raw performer who hasn’t played many snaps.

The former Iowa star has the versatility to play multiple spots along the line of scrimmage and he projects as a capable run defender who needs to develop as a rusher.

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State



The son of former Steelers edge rusher Joey Porter Sr., the former Penn State cornerback would offer the press-man cornerback that Philadelphia lacks opposite Darius Slay.

Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Murphy has the size and Josh Sweat type of athleticism coming off the edge and wouldn’t be forced to be every down player in Philadelphia.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Smooth like Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook, Gibbs shines as a pass-catching dual-threat back who should hit the ground running in the NFL.

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

A five-star recruit with track-star speed, Ringo has all the tools but has had moments of inconsistency as a starter on each of the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championship teams over the past two seasons, earning second-team All-SEC honors this past fall.

O'Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida

If Philadelphia wants a homegrown replacement for Isaac Seumalo, the Florida star offensive guard definitely fits the bill.

Torrence earned first-team All-American honors from the Associated Press this season at Florida after three prior seasons at Louisiana.

A stout run defender, Torrence would be an upgrade over Seumalo in the passing game.

