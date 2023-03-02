10 dynamic pass rushers for the Eagles to watch at the NFL combine

The Eagles are at the NFL scouting combine and with two first-round picks for the second year in a row, they’ll look to retool with 18 pending free agents set to hit the open market.

Philadelphia loves to build from the inside out and could look to stockpile more pass rushers with Brandon Graham and Robert Quinn potentially leaving for greener pastures.

The Eagles have 9 key contributors on defense set for free agency, and GM Howie Roseman has acknowledged that he won’t be able to retain his core of free agents with Jalen Hurts set to land a huge contract extension.

With the onfield portion of the combine set to heat up, we’re looking at 10 dynamic pass rushers for the Eagles to watch.

Will Anderson, DE, Alabama

The top prospect in the draft, Anderson logged 41 starts in his career at Alabama, posting over 200 tackles (58.5 of them for a loss), 34.5 sacks, and 134 hurries in his career.

Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Murphy has the size and Josh Sweat type of athleticism coming off the edge and wouldn’t be forced to be every down player in Philadelphia.

Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

At 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, White is a versatile hybrid defensive end that could surely see time at the inside defensive tackle position as well.

The former tight end is a freak athlete and just started playing edge rusher.

Will McDonald, DE, Iowa State

The athletic pass rusher earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a redshirt senior last season after totaling 36 tackles and five sacks in 12 games. McDonald (6-3, 236 pounds) recorded 27 sacks in his final three years with the Cyclones.

Isaiah Foskey , DE, Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s top pass rusher logged two straight double-digit sack seasons for the Irish.

BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU

Ojulari is a freak athlete out of LSU and finished second to Will Anderson in pressure rate this season among SEC pass rushers.

Andre Carter, DE, Army

The athletic 6-6, 252-pound pass rusher logged 18 sacks over the past two seasons and is a raw athlete that’ll need mentoring.

Isaiah Land, DE, Florida A&M



An undersized pass rusher out of FAMU, Land led the nation with 19 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss in 2021 and earned All-American honors in 2022.

Nolan Smith, DE, Georgia



The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Smith was on his way to a dominant Senior season before suffering a mid-season pectoral injury that cost him the rest of the year.

Smith plays with power, quickness, and explosiveness off the edge and would mesh well with former Georgia teammates Jordan Davis (DT) and Nakobe Dean (LB).

Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

Tyree Wilson is a more athletic version of Josh Sweat, standing 6-foot-5 with a 270-pound frame and a motor to match.

Wilson led all edge rusher’s PFF’s “pass rush win rate” stat this season (22.6) while logging seven sacks and 14 TFLs for the Red Raiders.

Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

A monster coming off the edge at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds with explosive power and violent hands, the Iowa star can play inside at tackle as well. Van Ness posted 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks this year on his way to being named Second-Team All-Big Ten and dominated the competition while not starting a game for the Hawkeyes.

