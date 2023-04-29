10 Ducks we can’t wait to watch at Oregon’s Spring Game

The Oregon Ducks’ annual spring game has finally arrived. On Saturday afternoon, Dan Lanning and the Ducks will once again take the field at Autzen Stadium with fans in the crowd and the sun shining down.

While it is technically an inter-squad scrimmage, and the results from Saturday don’t mean anything in the long run, we will certainly be looking for a number of takeaways that can be had after watching the performances of certain players.

After the long offseason and the weeks of spring practice that we’ve seen, there are a number of players who have our attention. Be it due to a new face on the roster, a position change, or simply a chance to prove they’re capable of being a productive piece going forward, there are a handful of guys that we will be watching closely on Saturday. Here are the players at the top of my list.

QB Ty Thompson

Unless something happens to Bo Nix this season, the Ducks don’t need Ty Thompson to be a starting-caliber quarterback this season. However, it certainly would be comforting for him to show flashes in the spring game that can give some confidence that he is your guy for 2024 and beyond. So far, Thompson’s limited exposure in Eugene has been fraught with inaccurate passes and poor decision-making. He’s expected to get a ton of work on Saturday, so it will be interesting to see what he can do with the opportunity.

WR Tez Johnson

If you’ve been paying any attention at all this spring, then you’ll know that Tez Johnson is the hot ticket on the roster. Ever since transferring over from Troy, Johnson has been creating a lot of buzz on the practice fields in Eugene, using his speed and quickness to offer a skill-set that the Ducks did not previously have on the roster. We’ve heard stories from practice, but I want to see it with my own eyes.

EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei

(Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

This may be the player that fans are most excited to see. As a true freshman, Matayo Uiagalelei was among the most highly-regarded members of the 2023 signing class, and he’s received some high praise from coaches and players so far this spring. I didn’t initially think that he would be a big-time contributor in his first year with the Ducks, but after what we’ve heard it’s still a possibility. I want to see it on the field and determine how possible it is.

TE Kenyon Sadiq

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

If you’ve read a lot of my stuff or listened to the Sco-ing Long Podcast, then you are aware of how bought in I am on TE Kenyon Sadiq. Another true freshman who we haven’t seen yet at the college level, he has the physicality and skill-set that could be transfixing at this level. Sadiq will get a lot of opportunities to show what he can do on Saturday.

S Tysheem Johnson

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

“See ball, get ball.”

That’s how Dontae Manning described Tysheem Johnson’s style of football, and to be honest, it sounds pretty entertaining. Johnson is a physical player who can give the Ducks a huge boost at the nickel safety position. I’m excited to see him in an Oregon uniform, flying around in the secondary.

LB Jamal Hill

(Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

Jamal Hill put on 17 pounds and moved from safety to linebacker this offseason. I want to see what that looks like. Does he play as big as he looks? Is he able to work in coverage more than past Oregon linebackers have? Can he fit the runs up in the box like a traditional linebacker? It’s a new spot for him, and I have a lot of questions, all while loving the move.

EDGE Jordan Burch

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

He is arguably the biggest addition that the Ducks made this offseason, taking a big step to bolster their defensive line and create a pass rush. Jordan Burch needs to be good this year in order for the Ducks to succeed. Let’s see on Saturday if he can have an impact on Oregon’s offensive line.

RB Dante Dowdell

Dante Dowdell is a big, physical runner that could take over the goal line, short-yardage role that we saw Jordan James occupy last year. His high school film was incredible, and he comes to Oregon as one of the top recruits from the 2023 class. Of course I want to see what he can do with the ball in his hands against college talent.

LB Jestin Jacbos

(Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

The Ducks are relatively thin at the LB spot, but they’ve got some really talented players who could have big impacts. Iowa transfer Jestin Jacobs is one of those players, and I want to see how he looks after missing last season due to injury. If he can play up to his ceiling, it would be huge for the Ducks.

WR Kyler Kasper

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve got a pretty good idea of who the top few wide receivers on the depth chart are going to be, but there are a few names that might surprise some people. Kyler Kasper is among them. After enrolling early in 2022, Kasper has an added year of experience and a frame that presents some unique possibilities on offense. I will definitely be watching him closely when he is on the field.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire