DeSean Jackson is a human stat machine. That's the best thing about having him back.

OK, maybe not the best thing. But it's up there!

So here we go with 10 DeSean Jackson stats that will blow your mind from opening day, when he had TD catches of 51 and 53 yards from Carson Wentz and finished 8-for-154 in the Eagles' 32-27 win over the Redskins.

We missed you, D-Jack! And we missed your stats!

Half a century

Jackson became the first Eagle with two 50-yard TDs in the same game in 52 years, since Ben Hawkins had touchdowns of 63 and 69 yards from Norm Snead in a tie with the Redskins in 1967 at D.C. Stadium. Last NFL player with two 50-yard TDs in the same game was Odell Beckham for the Giants against the Ravens in 2016.

Going back to Don Maynard

At 32 years old, DeSean became the third-oldest player in NFL history with two 50-yard TD catches in a game and the oldest since 34-year-old Don Maynard of the Jets had 54- and 57-yarders – both in the second quarter -- from Joe Namath in a win over the Oilers at Shea Stadium in 1969. The only other older player with two 50-yarders in a game is Jim Doran of the Cowboys, who was 33 when he had two from Eddie LeBaron in a loss to the Steelers at the Cotton Bowl on opening day 1960.

Chasing Pete Retzlaff

The 100-yard game was Jackson's 21st as an Eagle. Only Pete Retzlaff, with 23, has had more in Eagles history. Jackson is tied with Mike Quick, with Harold Carmichael (20), Tommy McDonald (17) next on the list. And he missed five seasons!

Watch out, Jerry Rice

Jackson's two long TDs were the 29th and 30th of his career of over 50 yards. Only Jerry Rice (36) has more in NFL history. Randy Moss had 29, and Lance Alworth and Terrell Owens had 27.

Big play specialist

Since he entered the NFL in 2008, Jackson has 42 catches of at least 50 yards. That's 16 more than anybody else. Mike Wallace, briefly an Eagle last year, is second with 26.

Mr. Opening Day

Jackson's 100-yard game Sunday was the sixth of his career on opening day, tying Hall of Famer Michael Irvin for the most in NFL history. Six others have had five: Andre Johnson, Maynard, Herman Moore, Randy Moss, Steve Smith and former Eagle Jimmy Smith.

We've seen this before

With his performance Sunday a year after he had 146 yards against the Eagles for Tampa in the 2018 opener, Jackson became the fifth player in NFL history and the first in more than 30 years with 140 or more receiving yards in consecutive openers. The others are Art Powell of the New York Titans and Raiders (1962-63), Homer Jones of the Giants (1966-67), Ahmad Rashad of the Vikings (1979-80) and Louis Lipps of the Steelers (1984-85).

Lost in the shuffle

This kind of got lost in the shuffle, but Jackson's eight catches matched the third-most of his career and his most in six years. He had 10 in a loss to the Vikings in 2013 – that's the game where he got into a shouting match on the sideline with receivers coach Bob Bicknell – and he had nine earlier that season against the Chargers.

Moving on up

Jackson's eight catches gives him 364 in an Eagles uniform and moves him past Mike Quick (363) and into seventh place in franchise history. Next on the list is Keith Byars, who had 371. Quick and Byars were both at the game Sunday. Jackson is seven behind Pete Pihos, so 10 more catches moves him into sixth place in franchise history, despite being elsewhere for five years. The only others ahead of him are Harold Carmichael (589), Pete Retzlaff (452), Zach Ertz (437), Brian Westbrook (426) and Brent Celek (398).

Remember that guy?

The last player with two 50-yard touchdowns against the Redskins in the same game was … DeSean Jackson, who did it on Oct. 26, 2009, in the Eagles' 27-17 win at FedEx Field. In that game, D-Jack had a 67-yard run two minutes into the first quarter and then caught a 57-yard TD pass from Donovan McNabb in the third quarter. In all, DeSean has three career games with two 50-yard TDs, one shy of the NFL record shared by Devin Hester, Don Hutson and Bobby Mitchell.

