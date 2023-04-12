10 defensive tackles for the Eagles in the 2023 NFL draft

Philadelphia had one of the NFL’s best defensive lines in the NFL last season.

Still, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham have returned, while Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph, Robert Quinn are free agents and Javon Hargrave signed with the 49ers.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman will undoubtedly address the position during the NFL draft, and we’re highlighting ten defensive tackles that fit.

Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

A massive defensive tackle (6-4, 312), Benton can dominate at the point of attack and would pair well with Jordan Davis or Javon Hargrave.

Keanu Benton (DT 95) has some really fun flashes pic.twitter.com/cUOSUlemlg — Draft Guy Jared (@DraftGuyJared) September 8, 2022

DJ Dale, DT, Alabama

Dale started 12 of 13 games in 2021 (18 tackles, four for loss with two sacks).

In 2022, Dale was a reserve, logging 17 tackles, 3.5 for loss with 2.5 sacks, and a career-high 14 pressures, per PFF.

Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green

Brooks played defensive end in college, but he played defensive tackle during Senior Bowl practices.

Brooks looked explosive as a pass rusher.

Cameron Young, Mississippi State

He’s no Fletcher Cox, but the Bulldogs’ defensive tackle has the talent to continue the tradition.

Young appeared and started in all 13 games in 2022, finishing with 37 tackles, including 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks.

Bryan Bresee Clemson DT

Bresee, a junior, had 5 1/2 tackles for a loss and 3 1/2 sacks in 10 games last season as a second-team All-ACC selection.

Siaki Ika Baylor DT

At 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, Ika is an anchor in the middle of the defensive line and nearly impossible to block one-on-one.

Siaki Ika pass rush ability at his size is unbelievable. Shades of vita vea 👀 get this man to Pittsburgh

pic.twitter.com/heDM3diFJo — CJ 🌞 (@chrisburgh) December 26, 2022

Jaquelin Roy LSU DT

Standing 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, Roy had 97 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and one forced fumble during his time in Baton Rouge.

In 2022, the massive defensive tackle had 49 tackles and 0.5 sacks as a space eater.

Dante Stills West Virginia DT

A tweener at defensive tackle, Stills broke out in 2021, earning first-team All-Big 12 status by leading his squad with 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 12 starts (36 total tackles, one interception).

Stills’ production dropped in 2022 (26 tackles, nine for loss, two forced fumbles), though he topped WVU with 4.5 sacks, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors again.

Jalen Carter, Defensive Tackle, Georgia

The all-American defensive tackle could be a player to watch for the Eagles.

Carter was a 2021 second-team All-SEC selection after logging 37 tackles, 8.5 for loss with three sacks, two blocked kicks, and two starts in 15 games.

In 2022, Carter led a Bulldogs defense that allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (77.1), garnering first-team Associated Press All-American and all-conference honors despite missing time during Georgia’s title run with knee and ankle injuries.

Carter finished the season with 32 tackles, seven for loss with three sacks, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles in 13 games and nine starts.

The Eagles always do their due diligence on prospects, and adding Carter would help alleviate the pain of losing Javon Hargrave.

Finished watching Jalen Carter (@breadmanjalen) vs LSU. It's clear he is the Best player in the #NFLDraft and by a wide margin. He wins pretty much every rep. pic.twitter.com/wU3eYdvOdl — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) December 27, 2022

Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

A mid-round prospect out of the University of Florida, Dexter ran a 4.93 40-yard dash while standing 6’6 300 pounds at the NFL scouting combine.

Traits and size wise, there’s a lot to like w/ #Florida DT Gervon Dexter (6-6, 310, 32 1/4” arms) Flashes ability to fire off football and hand usage to disengage but never consistent throughout a game. Can see him being a nice rotational piece if he has snap to snap continuity. pic.twitter.com/tVqRL0Ppfh — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) April 1, 2023

Last year in 13 games for Florida, Dexter logged 55 tackles, 4 TFL, two sacks, one pass breakup, and one interception.

Moro Ojomo, Texas, DT

Ojomo only started five of the 12 games he played this season, but he’s an athletic marvel and a game wrecker as a pass rusher. According to Pro Football Focus, Ojomo generated a pressure rate of 17.2 percent and a pass rush win rate of 24.1 percent.

.@TexasFootball has three senior IDL and right now the one carrying highest grade from NFL scouts is #98 Moro Ojomo. Great rep here showing range down LOS and hand strength to shed block for TFL. @MoroOjomo was very active last week vs. Alabama. 🧵2/3#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/4JObuJJxQM — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 14, 2022

Calijah Kancey, DT, PITTSBURGH

The Miami, Florida native was a unanimous All-American, the 15th in Pitt program history, and the first player to accomplish the feat since Aaron Donald (2013).

Kancey recorded 31 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks in 11 games.

Hello Calijah Kancey pic.twitter.com/rM7f5rpKNc — 4-3/3-4 is a Myth (@TommyK_NFLDraft) December 21, 2022

Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan



Iowavsmichiganfb 20221001 Bh

Mazi Smith made our list of 15 players to watch if Philadelphia trades down in the NFL draft, and the former Michigan defensive tackle met with the Birds on a top 30 predraft visit.

The 6-foot-3-inch 330-pound Smith topped all defensive tackles at the scouting combine with 34 bench press reps.

An athletic freak who could pair perfectly with Jordan Davis, Smith will need to work on his moves inside while getting his motor to match his size and strength.

