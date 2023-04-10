10 defensive tackles for the Bears in the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is just a couple of weeks away, and the Chicago Bears are busy finalizing their draft board ahead of April 27.

Chicago has a number of needs across the board, particularly with the defensive line. They added some veterans in free agency, including DeMarcus Walker, Andrew Billings and Rasheem Green. But the defensive line is still expected to be a focus in the draft.

The Bears are still in search of a disruptive 3-technique to power Matt Eberflus’ defense. Good thing this defensive tackle class is a deep group, where Chicago can find a viable starter on Day 1, 2 or even 3.

Here are 10 defensive tackles — who would fill a need at 3-technique and 1-technique — that the Bears could target in the draft.

Jalen Carter, Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Carter was once believed to be the top prospect in this draft class, but his stock has fallen after off-field issues and his poor pro day performance. There are some teams that have reportedly taken him off their draft board. Carter is everything Matt Eberflus is looking for in a disruptive 3-technique, where he would immediately elevate the defensive line. Chicago recently hosted Carter for a Top 30 visit to do their due diligence and determine if they’re willing to take a risk on him. If Carter falls to the Bears at No. 9, there’s a good chance they take him.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Adebawore was an edge rusher in college, but he projects as a 3-technique at the NFL level. He’s explosive and knows how to get after the quarterback. Adebawore’s stock has been rising throughout the pre-draft process, where he’s met with the Bears on a few occasions. Once considered to be a Day 2 pick, there are some who believe he could go in the first round.

Calijah Kancey, Pitt

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Kancey has a high motor and disrupts offenses on almost every play. He’s a sensational pass rusher — with the highest pass-rushing grade (92.4) among interior defenders, per PFF — but he needs work defending the run. While he isn’t physically what Eberflus is looking for in a 3-technique, there’s no denying his athleticism and ability to disrupt an offense. Kancey could be an option for the Bears if they opt to trade back again in the first round.

Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Bresee is a versatile defensive lineman who has played mostly 3-technique but has also taken snaps at 1-technique during his time at Clemson. He’s explosive against the run and has violent hands that disrupt offensive linemen. Bresee could certainly be that dominant 3-tech that Eberflus is looking for, but there are concerns about his ability to stay healthy. Bresee has met with the Bears during the pre-draft process, and he projects to be a late-first or early-second round selection.

Mazi Smith, Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is an athletic and disruptive defender that would elevate Chicago’s defensive line. He would be a great fit at 1-technique for the Bears, where he’s both a powerful run stuffer and brings an interior pass rush. While Smith has been rising up draft boards, he projects as a mid-Day 2 pick, where some believe he could go in the top 50.

Siaki Ika, Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ika excelled as a run defender at Baylor, where he used his violent hands to disrupt offensive linemen. He’s impressive given his size (6’4 and over 330 pounds) and quickness and agility. Ika is an elite run stopper and brings some pass rush ability to the table. He was one of the highest-graded interior defenders in the Big 12 by Pro Football Focus (76.4). He projects as a second- or third- round selection, where the Bears could use one of their Day 2 picks to nab him.

Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Benton is one of the best run-stuffers in this draft class, and he’s someone who should be available for Chicago come Day 2. He projects as a starting 1-technique in the NFL, and he could be a nice rotational piece with Andrew Billings. While Benton is a strong run defender, there are questions about whether he can bring elite pass rushing ability.

Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dexter brings versatility as a defensive linemen, where he can line up both at 1-technique and also play some 3-technique. That would fit what we’ve seen from the Bears this offseason, where they’ve added players who can play multiple spots. Dexter has an explosive first step that helps him create penetration and disrupt the run game. He projects as a Day 2 pick, where Chicago could land him with one of their late second- or early third-round picks.

Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The Bears could find a solid 3-technique on Day 3 of the draft, and Brooks is certainly a name to watch. He’s a 300-pound defensive tackle that moves with the explosiveness of a lighter edge defender. Brooks is another versatile player who can move around the defensive front, something this regime appreciates. He’s a disruptive force with the ability to explode off the ball. Brooks projects as an NFL starter as a fourth-round pick.

Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Pickens is another Day 2-3 option for the Bears at 3-technique, and he has a nice combination of explosiveness and power. He can play both 3-technique and 1-technique, bringing versatility to the interior. Pickens has a disruptive first step that helps him both against the run and as a pass rusher. He projects to go in the fourth round of the draft.

