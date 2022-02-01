10 defensive linemen for the Eagles to watch at the 2022 Senior Bowl

We’re less than 100-days from the start of the 2022 NFL draft and with Philadelphia owning three first-round picks, Howie Roseman will need to increase the normal due diligence done on eligible prospects.

The draft actually starts in Mobile, Alabama, where the start of senior bowl practices will kick off on Tuesday, February 1.

With Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni both in Mobile for Senior Bowl practices, we’re profiling the position groups for both teams, while also breaking down several players at each group for Philadelphia to watch.

The next group to watch will be the senior bowl defensive linemen.

1. EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

(AP Photo/Phil Sears)

A talented edge rusher at 6-foot-5, 262 pounds, Johnson resembles Josh Sweat and plays with leverage, along with being a fluid athlete with a scary first step.

Johnson’s journey has taken him from the Juco route to Georgia, then down to Florida State.

2. EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) fumbles as he’s hit by South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (52) during the first quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

Gw42703

Enagbare won’t overwhelm opponents with his physical attributes, but he is an elite football player who led South Carolina in sacks each of the past two seasons on campus. At 6-4, 260 pounds, he’s got an unbelievable motor that never stops, and can play dual positions.

3. DL Logan Hall, Houston

Story continues

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Hall has a Jevon Kearse-like frame at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, and the Cougars lined him up everywhere along the defensive front.

4. DT Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more talented 3-technique defensive tackles in the class, Garrett is a good athlete with light feet and a monster in the run game at 6-foot-2, 300 pounds.

He’s violent at the point of attack and will remind some of Fletcher Cox.

5. Arnold Ebiketie, DL, Penn State

A talented pass rusher, Ebiketie could shoot up draft boards with an impressive showing.

6. Phidarian Mathis, DE, Alabama

Mathis is a force in the middle and the 6-4, 312-pound senior recorded 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks on the season.

7. Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A member of Georgia’s all-world defense, Wyatt finished the season with seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Blessed with freakish size (6-3, 315), Wyatt can play defensive tackle and some defensive end.

8. Zachary Carter, Florida

A talented edge rusher who returned to Florida to help refine his game, Carter had the most productive season of his career, finishing with 31 tackles (11.5 for loss) and 7.5 sacks.

9. Neil Farrell Jr., LSU

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

A monster defensive tackle who is also nimble and quick on his feet, Farrell Jr. is destructive 1 technique that could interest the Eagles if Jonathan Gannon moves on and another system is implemented.

10. Micheal Clemons, DE, Texas A&M

Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

An athletic and mature senior, Clemons recorded 3.5 sacks to go along with a pass deflection. He also finished the year with 32 tackles, 11 tackles for losses, and seven sacks.

1

1