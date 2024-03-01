10 defensive backs for the Ravens to watch at the 2024 NFL combine

The Ravens are in Indianapolis for the NFL combine, and GM Eric DeCosta will be front and center to watch the defensive backs and tight ends work out.

Cornerback depth will be a massive priority for Baltimore, and there will be changes this offseason with Ronald Darby, Arthur Maulet, and Rock-Ya-Sin all pending free agents.

With Day 2 of on-field workouts set to begin, we’re looking at ten defensive backs for the Ravens to watch.

Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 04: Tyler Nubin #27 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates his interception against the Illinois Fighting Illini with teammates in the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Fighting Illini defeated the Golden Gophers 27-26. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Nubin registered five interceptions in 2023 after nabbing four in 2022, firmly establishing himself as a ball hawk with elite size and range.

A lockdown cornerback for the Georgia Bulldogs, Lassiter registered 37 tackles, 8 passes defended, 0 interceptions in 2023.

Lassiter is a three-year starter in the SEC, and didn’t allow a touchdown in coverage last season.

Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 18: Kamren Kinchens #5 of the Miami Hurricanes intercepts a pass intended for Jamari Thrash #1 of the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Kinchens has the versatility to play in multiple schemes and coverages,” while bringing that famous Miami Hurricane speed and physicality to defend the run from multiple levels.

A two-time first-team All-ACC defensive back, Kinchens has the skills to be an early starter.

Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half in the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bullard was named second-team All-SEC in 2023 after racking up 56 tackles (third-most on the team) with two interceptions and five pass breakups in 12 games. Last season was Bullard’s first at safety after starting at the nickelback, or STAR, position the majority of the 2022 season.

Calen Bullock, S, USC

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (3) battles for a pass against Southern California Trojans defensive back Calen Bullock (7) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC has not had a defensive back selected in the first round since Adoree Jackson in 2017 and a safety taken in the first round since Troy Polamalu in 2003.

In 2022, Bullock started all 14 games on defense with 48 total tackles, a team-high five picks, and five pass breakups. He earned All-American honors from Pro Football Focus and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection.

Sione Vaki, S, Utah

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 11: Sione Vaki #28 of the Utah Utes carries the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Vaki landed NFL Scout’s radars as a standout safety and further cemented their interest after showing off his explosive ability on the offensive-side of the ball when injuries piled up for the Utes.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Dec 2, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) breaks up a pass intended for Miami (OH) Redhawks wide receiver Gage Larvadain (10) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell is an outstanding athlete who makes plays with his burst and ball skills on the backend.

Mitchell is an All-MAC cornerback and Bednarik Award nominee; Mitchell has had six interceptions and 37 pass breakups over the past two years.

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) races up the field with an interception for a touchdown against Kentucky during the second quarter of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Syndication The Tennessean

The Eagles need help at corner and safety, and DeJean can play both. Too many have fixated on moving the former Iowa star to safety, but he absolutely has speed and agility to stay at corner, and his 6-1, 200-pound frame makes him an asset outside and in run support. He’s an electric punt returner.

Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Mario Williams (4) loses the ball as he is hit by Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Cam Hart (5) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 48-20. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The big, physical cornerback has all the tools and footwork to excel in the NFL.

Hart logged 21 tackles, four pass break ups and three tackles for loss this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Hart allowed just 15 receptions all season, with opponents accumulating just 137 yards through the air. He did not allow a single touchdown reception this season.

Over the last two seasons, Hart allowed just 37 catches for 377 yards. To put that into perspective, Morrison allowed 561 passing yards the last two seasons, and Julian Love allowed 42 receptions and 413 yards in 2018 alone. Love earned All-American honors that season.

Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Max Melton (16) and defensive back Shaquan Loyal (6) react after Melton intercepts a pass from Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (not pictured) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

COLUMBIA, MO – SEPTEMBER 17: Wide receiver Zarak Scruggs Jr. #0 of the Abilene Christian Wildcats catches a pass against defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. #2 of the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Missouri cornerback excels at man to man, and plays with great range.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire