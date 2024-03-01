10 defensive backs for the Eagles to watch at the 2024 NFL combine

Defensive back depth is a massive priority for the Eagles, and that’ll be the position to watch on Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Howie Roseman is looking to retool the roster following Philadelphia’s historic collapse, finishing the season 1-6 after a 10-1 start.

There could be decisions on cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry in the coming days, while the Eagles only have two safeties on the roster after releasing Kevin Byard.

With Day 2 of on-field workouts set to begin, we’re looking at ten defensive backs for Philadelphia to watch.

Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Nubin registered five interceptions in 2023 after nabbing four, firmly establishing himself as a ball hawk with elite size and range.

Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

Kinchens has the versatility to play in multiple schemes and coverages,” while bringing that famous Miami Hurricane speed and physicality to defend the run from multiple levels.

A two-time first-team All-ACC defensive back, Kinchens has the skills to be an early starter.

Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

Bullard was named second-team All-SEC in 2023 after racking up 56 tackles (third-most on the team) with two interceptions and five pass breakups in 12 games. Last season was Bullard’s first at safety after starting at the nickelback, or STAR, position the majority of the 2022 season.

Calen Bullock, S, USC

USC has not had a defensive back selected in the first round since Adoree Jackson in 2017 and a safety taken in the first round since Troy Polamalu in 2003.

In 2022, Bullock started all 14 games on defense with 48 total tackles, a team-high five picks, and five pass breakups. He earned All-American honors from Pro Football Focus and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection.

Sione Vaki, S, Utah

Vaki landed NFL Scout’s radars as a standout safety and further cemented their interest after showing off his explosive ability on the offensive-side of the ball when injuries piled up for the Utes.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Mitchell is an outstanding athlete who makes plays with his burst and ball skills on the backend.

Mitchell is an All-MAC cornerback and Bednarik Award nominee; Mitchell has had six interceptions and 37 pass breakups over the past two years.

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

The Eagles need help at corner and safety, and DeJean can play both. Too many have fixated on moving the former Iowa star to safety, but he absolutely has speed and agility to stay at corner, and his 6-1, 200-pound frame makes him an asset outside and in run support. He’s an electric punt returner.

Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

The big, physical cornerback has all the tools and footwork to excel in the NFL.

Hart logged 21 tackles, four pass break ups and three tackles for loss this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Hart allowed just 15 receptions all season, with opponents accumulating just 137 yards through the air. He did not allow a single touchdown reception this season.

Over the last two seasons, Hart allowed just 37 catches for 377 yards. To put that into perspective, Morrison allowed 561 passing yards the last two seasons, and Julian Love allowed 42 receptions and 413 yards in 2018 alone. Love earned All-American honors that season.

Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

The Missouri cornerback excels at man to man, and plays with great range.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire